DECATUR — Meigs County became back-to-back District 4-A champions with a three set victory over Tellico Plains on Thursday.
The Lady Tigers (13-0) defeated Tellico 25-19, 25-18, 25-9 in the volleyball district tournament finals in front of a loud Meigs County fan base.
“All the credit to the girls, they have come out here and learned the game and worked hard,” Meigs Coach Nicole Swafford said. “We had more good fan support and we want to thank the administration from the top down. We’ve got Van Buren and that group coming in, that whole side is a good match for us and will be good competition, we just have to keep going.”
Tellico defeated Copper Basin in the first match of the night with Meigs watching, knowing they would play the winner shortly after that match was over.
“I knew Tellico or Copper Basin, either one, would be good competition,” Ella Scott said. “We knew we would have to work hard to get the win.”
By making the district tournament finals both the Lady Tigers and the Lady Bears qualify for the Region 2A Tournament. As the District 4-A champions Meigs will host the tournament this year, which will start on Monday, Oct. 11.
“We are definitely going to have to work hard this week,” Ella Crowder said of facing teams from District 3A, which includes teams such as Van Buren County, Coalfield, Bledsoe County and Clarkrange. Van Buren – which defeated Meigs in the region tournament last year — currently leads District 3, followed by Bledsoe and Clarkrange.
Scott and Ella Crowder were named to the District 4-A All-Tournament Team and Olivia Miller was tabbed as the Tournament MVP.
Others on the All-Tournament team were Keana Matthew of Polk County, Albany Dotson of Copper Basin and Georgia Molisee and Baily Dalton of Tellico.
Many of Meigs’ volleyball players play multiple sports, but a win is a win and a championship is a championship.
“It’s always good to win, no matter what sport,” Ella Crowder said.
Tellico led 2-0 early in the first set, but the Lady Tigers came roaring back to take a 6-2 lead behind a kill by Olivia Miller and five service points by Sara Swafford.
Meigs later led 19-12 with Ella Scott and Olivia Miller each coming up with kills and Swafford again helping the Lady Tigers with her serving. Meigs held off a late Tellico rally to take the first set 25-19.
The Lady Bears started off strong in the second set, first leading 3-0 and later holding a 6-2 lead.
Meigs rallied with Miller and Anna Crowder providing good serves and the Lady Tigers trailed only 8-7. The set went back and forth for awhile with Ansley Wade, Miller and Ella Crowder each finishing off scoring opportunities with kills.
Meigs took its first lead of the set, 15-14, and the two teams battled back and forth until the Lady Tigers took control near the end of the set. Meigs went up 20-17 and scored five out of the next six points to take the set 25-18.
The third and deciding set was all Lady Tigers. Meigs took an early 7-1 lead behind solid serves from Wade. Later, kills by Scott and Anna Crowder, a pair of blocks by Scott and service points from Anna Crowder gave Meigs a 19-6 lead.
Jacelyn Stone had a few service points as well as the Lady Tigers cruised to a 25-9 victory in the third and deciding set.
“We had to work as a team and once we accomplished that I thought we pretty much had it,” Miller said.
Scott led the Lady Tigers in kills with five while Miller had four and Wade finished with three while Scott also came up with six blocks.
Stone, Wade, Ella Crowder and Sara Swafford were all in double digits in passing.
As a team, Meigs players placed 90% of their serves in play with only six service errors out of 59 serves. Ella Crowder and Stone were 100%. Tally Lawson also placed her only serve attempt in bounds. Anna Crowder was good on 17 of her 18 service attempts and Wade was good on 14 out of her 16 serves. Miller put eight of her nine serves in bounds.
Swafford put 60% of her serves in bounds, but likely won more points than anyone in terms of her serves with numerous hard serves.
Meigs defeated Polk County in straight sets on Wednesday to reach Thursday’s district tournament finals.
Meigs 3, Polk 0
The Lady Tigers got off to a good start behind some solid serving by Swafford. Meigs continued to dominate the first set and was ahead 22-7. The Lady Tigers closed out the set with several kills by Wade and one by Miller. Meigs won the set 25-9.
Polk bounced back and was ahead 8-2 early in the second set before Meigs rallied. Kills by Anna Crowder and Miller helped bring Meigs back and a scoring shot by Stone tied the match at 13-13.
Miller added two more spikes and the Lady Tigers later led 18-14 and dominated the rest of the set. Scott scored the final point for Meigs and the Lady Tigers took the second set 25-16.
Neither team could pull away early in the third set but Meigs surged ahead with Anna Crowder serving the ball well and Scott adding a couple more kills. A spike by Jaci Powell gave Meigs a 21-8 lead and the Lady Tigers cruised to a 25-10 third set victory, giving Meigs the match.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.