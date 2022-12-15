Meigs Middle girls top Lenoir City From staff reports Dec 15, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Meigs Middle Lady Tigers defeated Lenoir City 42-35 Thursday at home. Taylor McHone and Kennedy Smith scored 15 and 14 points, respectively, to lead Meigs. The JV girls lost 38-14. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Lenoir City Taylor Mchone Kennedy Smith Sport Girl Jv Point Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Luke Pendergrass to play in Blue-Gray All-American Game in Cowboys' stadium Police reports for Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 Sullins is fifth member of Athens city manager search committee Athens Christmas parade postponed until Dec. 19 Jeff Galloway leaving McMinn County after 20 years, heading to Columbia Central Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Trending Recipes
