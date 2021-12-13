Riceville won a pair of basketball games Thursday at Niota.
The Riceville girls won 40-28, led by Kyra Watson with 11 points, Kayley Burgess 9 and Devanie Dawson 8. For Niota, Kaydence Shaw scored 16 points and Jaymee Wall 7.
Riceville's boys won 69-19, led by Henry Cook with 15 points and Andrew Brown 12. For Niota, Alex Powers scored 8 points and Linc Brazzell 6.
