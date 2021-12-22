CHATSWORTH, Ga. - The McMinn County girls lost 57-46 in the opening round of the Mistletoe Madness Christmas Tournament Monday.
“We just never got going,” McMinn Coach David Tucker said. “It was just one of those days.”
The Lady Cherokees will face Northwest Whitfield at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
Dalton 57, McMinn 46
Points were hard to come by for the Lady Cherokees in the first quarter as McMinn managed just six. Aubrey Gonzalez scored three of those on a three pointer and the rest came on a bucket and a free throw by Addie Smith.
McMinn trailed 16-6 after the opening period.
The Lady Cherokees doubled their point production in the second quarter, but were still outscored 17-12. Smith, Allie Hansford, Gonzalez, Peytyn Oliver and Ama Grimmett all scored in the second with Oliver hitting a three pointer, a bucket and a free throw.
But the Lady Cherokees found themselves behind 33-18 at the half.
Smith came out strong in the third quarter and scored nine points in the period. Oliver hit a bucket and two free throws as well.
McMinn cut Dalton’s 17-point lead down to 12 to start the fourth quarter and Oliver came alive in the final period. She hit a pair of three pointers, a bucket and three free throws to score 11 fourth quarter points.
The rest of the scoring for McMinn came from Jazmine Moses and Grimmett. That wasn’t enough, however, as McMinn dropped an 11-point decision.
Oliver led the Lady Cherokees with 21 points and Smith added 16.
