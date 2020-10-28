Englewood swept its home basketball openers against Niota on Monday, honoring the TMSAA Class A state champion Lady Rams between games.
The Lady Rams, who received their championship rings in the ceremony, won the girls' game 56-3. Nine players scored for Englewood, led by Reagan Baker with 16 points, Bella Hall 9 and McCary Beaty and Lily Graves 8 each. Kaydence Shaw scored Niota's 3 points.
Englewood's boys won 50-24. Reese Frazier led the Rams with 27 points, and Bradley Coffey added 7 and Tyler Oaks 6. Cadin Melton led Niota with 13 points and Briley Swafford scored 7.
