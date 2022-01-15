ENGLEWOOD — When shots just weren’t falling, shorthanded McMinn Central found a way to stay in control for a critical District 3-2A victory.
Despite a stretch of more than seven minutes without a field goal between the third and fourth quarters, the Chargers remained ahead all the way to a 70-59 win over Loudon on Thursday in The Roundhouse.
Will Cooper, who tied for the game-high with 21 points along with teammate Gabe Masingale, drained a 3-pointer with 5:08 left in the third quarter that gave Central (6-9, 2-2 District 3-2A) its largest lead at that point, 40-30.
And then the Chargers’ dry spell started, committing four turnovers amid eight straight missed shots from the floor. But despite that, Loudon (5-11, 0-4) could never even the score with Central, let alone take the lead, thanks to both the Chargers’ defensive effort and free throw shooting.
Masingale was 7-8 on his free throw attempts during Central’s field goal drought, and Jyrel Arnwine, who scored 16 points, also made two from the stripe in an 1-and-1 situation with Loudon having whittled the Chargers’ lead to 44-43.
“Defensively I thought we played pretty well tonight,” said Central coach Daniel Curtis. “We did the things we needed to do. We got lost a couple of times in pretty key situations, but 90% of the time defensively I thought we played really well. And free throws, we were missing some there to start, but we start making them down the stretch, and that was huge. We don’t make those, and we may still be playing. Big-time on free throws.”
Three more free throws from Masingale allowed the Chargers to build their lead to 49-43, and Masingale then finally broke Central’s famine from the floor with a reverse layup at 5:53 left in the game.
A 10-foot Novice Cox jumper from the elbow, an Arnwine layup and Jacob Ferguson’s 3-pointer with 4:35 left restored the Chargers’ lead to 58-48, and the Redskins never again got closer than seven points, as Cooper finished with a layup in transition and Masingale and Arnwine combined to make 10 of Central’s last 12 free throw attempts.
The Chargers got the victory despite missing two key seniors in Darius Carden, who was on a college visit, and Carter Henderson, who sprained and possibly broke his ankle near the end of Central’s loss Tuesday at Sweetwater. Carden was set to return Friday for the Chargers’ game against Meigs County, but Henderson is expected out for at least a month.
Masingale pulled 11 rebounds to make it a double-double, and Arnwine dished five assists.
“I feel like we stepped up with Darius and Carter out and not playing, and they stepped up and got a good district win, and so we’ve got to be happy with that,” Curtis said.
Loudon never led, falling behind 1-0 before the game even started due to a technical foul and McCain Baker making one of two free throws. The Chargers led 19-14 after one quarter before the Redskins began the second with five straight points to even the score for the only time at 19-19. Cooper finished on two straight layups to put Central back ahead for good.
The Redskins got within 27-26 on two straight Zane Lawton threes, but Cooper answered with two free throws and a trey of his own to send Central into halftime up 32-26.
For Tuesday evening, the coach believed the Chargerettes (13-3, 4-0) were up to the task, as they led 22-7 after one quarter and 51-12 at halftime, all while subbing in and out liberally and getting the deepest-end bench players extensive time on the floor in the fourth quarter.
“And I told them before we started that this game will test your mental toughness, and you can’t just go out there and say, ‘Ah, we’re going to win,’ and you do and you go out there and win,” said Morgan, who picked up his 1,001st career victory. “You have to stay focused, and that’s our job as coaches to keep them focused, and I thought they really were focused. And it gives us a chance, where we’re playing tonight and got Meigs coming in (Friday) night, but we’re able to not play everybody for the whole game.”
The Chargerettes did not press at all but still forced the Lady Redskins (1-15, 0-4), who have 12 of their 15 losses coming by double digits, into 13 first-half turnovers. A 3-pointer from Loudon’s K.J. Sharp with 10 seconds before halftime spoiled Central’s bid to pitch a single-digit scoring first half on defense.
“Before we came out, I told them we’re not going to press, we’re going to pick up at halfcourt, and we’re not trying to steal,” Morgan said. “We don’t want to steal. And it doesn’t matter who we’re playing, that’s our philosophy, but then in games like this, you get to that point where you think, ‘Well I’m going to steal it right here. That’s girl’s not a very good dribbler, or she’s throwing it here every time and I’m going to steal the ball.’
“So you’ve got to be disciplined and just work on position defense. And then offensively what you have to do is make sure you’re running what you’re supposed to run.”
Loudon actually started the third quarter on a 10-3 run, but the Chargerettes responded with a 22-1 burst the rest of the period to enter the fourth up 76-23.
Kellan Baker led the Chargerettes in scoring with 24 points and grabbed seven rebounds, while Molly Masingale and Karina Bystry each scored 13 points. Masingale also amassed five rebounds, six assists, three steals and a blocked shot.
Central hosted area rival Meigs County on Friday in The Roundhouse, after deadline for today’s edition of The Daily Post-Athenian. The girls’ game was a battle for first place in District 3-2A, while the boys’ game had the Chargers looking to break above .500 in district play and the Tigers seeking to stay perfect in the district.
Both Central teams are back in action 6 p.m. Monday at traditional U.S. 411 rival Polk County. Polk was formerly a district opponent but is now instead a potential foe in Region 2-2A postseason play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.