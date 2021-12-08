Englewood swept a pair of basketball game Monday against Niota.
The Lady Rams cruised 54-3, led by Malea Masingale and Mirra Freeman with 12 points each and Lily Graves with 11. Jaymee Wall scored 2 points for Niota and Allison Gray the other point.
Englewood's boys won 50-34. Landin McInturff scored 18 points and Drake Frazier 10 to lead the Rams. Briley Swafford led Niota with 13 points, and Linc Brazzell scored 12.
