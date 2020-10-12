The Baseball Lot in Sweetwater is under new management.
Matt Byrd will be giving hitting and fielding lessons. He brings 13 years of experience of collegiate and prep coaching. Byrd played baseball at Hiwassee College.
Maryville Christian School Coach Mike Weaver will give pitching lessons. Weaver also played at Hiwassee College.
The Baseball Lot is located at 1200 New Highway 68 in Sweetwater. Hours are 5:30-9 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday and 1-4 p.m. on Sunday. Saturday hours depend on when Tennessee football kicks off.
For more information, contact Byrd at 865-556-8005 or email coachbyrd3@yahoo.com
