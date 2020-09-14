ENGLEWOOD — A lot went right for the Chargers Friday as McMinn Central defeated Polk County 47-14 on senior night.
One of those seniors, running back Jace Derrick, scored five touchdowns and rushed for over 150 yards. The defense as a whole limited the Wildcats to just 176 yards and forced five turnovers while not yielding any second half points.
It was a game that everyone wanted, including Central Coach Derrick Davis, who spent most of his coaching career at Polk County before coming to Central last year. While he still has a lot of friends at Polk and respects the Wildcats’ program, it was an important game for him.
The players knew that and dumped water over Davis in celebration as the clock wound down.
“I was glad to get this one. It’s an emotional game for me, I spent a lot of time there and I respect those guys, but I’m happy for our guys that came out and executed pretty well,” Davis said. “The defense played pretty well, forced five turnovers. Our run game, we really picked it up. We needed this one. Starting 0-3, this one was big. Maybe we can feed off of this one because we got the gauntlet coming up ... So we’ve got a tough slate ahead of us. I’m just happy for the kids.”
Davis was especially glad for the seniors.
“They are a good group and I’m glad we got senior night in. You don’t know what can happen in the future,” he said.
That uncertain future hit Red Bank and it affects the Chargers. This week’s Central-Red Bank game has been moved to Oct. 23 as Red Bank is currently dealing with COVID-19 issues. Both teams have the same open date so the game was moved instead of forfeited.
“I am going to be danged if I take a forfeit (win) when we have the opportunity to play,” Davis said.
Some coaches would take a win any way they can get it.
“Yes, they would. But I’m not going to throw 20 years of my reputation down the drain,” Davis said. “We’ve got the same open date. I’m just not going to do that. Red Bank is awfully tough, I know that. But we are going to play. Now who knows what is going on on Oct. 23, but that’s the plan.”
As a result, Central (1-3) will have an off week this week and will host Meigs County (4-0) at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 25.
The schedule change means that after this week’s open date the Chargers will play four straight home games and then end the season with two road contests. The final three games will all be region contests.
The Chargers couldn’t have asked for a better start as the defense forced a turnover on the first possession of the game. A hard hit or a strip caused a fumble, which Central recovered deep at the Polk 34.
Runs by Derrick, Harley McCormick and Blake Elrod moved the ball down to the Polk 6. Derrick powered his way into the end zone from there. The extra point attempt by Sooper Solsbee was good, putting Central ahead 7-0.
The Chargers’ defense forced another fumble on Polk’s second possession of the game, this time recovering on the Polk 30.
Darius Carden leaped to snatch a first down pass from Elrod down to the Polk 10. One play and one yard later, Derrick bulled his way into the end zone from nine yards out to make it 14-0 with 6:22 left in the first quarter.
Polk County’s Eddie Lamb scored for the Wildcats after an eight play drive to cut Central’s lead to 14-7.
Central’s next drive, which started late in the first quarter and ended in the second quarter, was a long one as it covered 13 plays from the Central 33 to Polk’s end zone. Derrick, Novice Cox, Elrod and McCormick all touched the ball on the drive. Carden caught another pass from Elrod down to the Polk 11 and a few plays later the Chargers led 20-7 after Derrick’s third touchdown. The extra point attempt failed.
The Chargers recovered a Polk fumble on the kickoff and on the next play Davis rumbled 26 yards for the score to make it 27-7.
Polk got back into the game, however, with the help of a 70-yard kickoff return and several plays later scored on a short run to make it 27-14 with 1:26 left in the first half.
Central’s Jyrel Arnwine returned the ensuing kick back for a score, but it didn’t count because of a penalty. Each team had the ball once, but neither moved it much before the half ended with Central up 27-14.
Central started the third quarter with a 12-play drive that ended with a touchdown pass from Elrod to Carden. Derrick, Cox and Jesse Shambley ran the ball during the drive as the Chargers extended their lead to 34-14.
Later in the fourth quarter the Charger defense made a goal line stand and blocked Polk’s field goal attempt. Central was helped by a Polk penalty that moved the ball from the 4 to the 18 on second and goal.
Central took over on its own 20 and methodically powered its way down the field behind runs by Derrick, McCormick and Elrod. Derrick scored from the 5 to put Central up 40-14 with 6:17 to play. The extra point attempt failed.
Polk fumbled for the fourth time on the following drive and this time Hunter Cook scored for the Chargers on a 23-yard run to provide the final margin.
Individually, Derrick led the way with 154 yards and five touchdowns on 21 carries.
“It’s not very often that you see a kid score five touchdowns in a game,” Davis said. “I’ve coached a lot of running backs over the years and we’ve had some awfully good running backs. It’s been very few that I recall scoring five touchdowns. Normally, it’s spread around, but he got the hot hand. That’s pretty good, five touchdowns.”
McCormick rushed for 46 yards on 10 carries, Cox had six carries for 28 yards and Elrod gained 33 yards on six rushes. Cook had 32 yards on three carries and Bay Harbison had 35 yards on three rushes.
Elrod was 2-for-2 passing for 26 yards and Cox completed his only passing attempt for 20 yards. Carden caught three passes for 46 yards and a touchdown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.