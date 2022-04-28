SWEETWATER - The Lady Tigers locked up first place in District 3-2A on Wednesday with a 7-3 victory at Sweetwater.
Meigs had clinched a tie in its 2-0 win over Sweetwater on Monday and Wednesday’s win gave the Lady Tigers the outright championship. It also means all of its district tournament games will be at home.
“That’s the first goal of the season, to win the district regular season title,” Davis said. “(Pitcher) Lainey (Fitzgerald) settled down and pitched a good game. And for the second game in a row I thought we showed some fight and swung the bats against a good Sweetwater team. I think we will see them again at some point.”
The Lady Tigers had to show some fight because they trailed 3-2 after the first inning before coming up with a big sixth in which they scored five runs and took control of the game.
Meigs (16-2, 9-0) has now won 12 games in a row. The Lady Tigers are scheduled to play at Tellico Plains on Friday. Originally set for 5:30 p.m., the game is now set for 5 p.m.
Meigs 7, Sweetwater 3
The Lady Tigers went up 2-0 in the top of the first. Toryn Lawson led off the game by reaching on an error and one out later Carlee McLemore hit a single. The bases were loaded after a single by Sierra Howard.
Fitzgerald then singled home Lawson and McLemore.
The Lady Wildcats responded, however, in the bottom of the first with three runs to take a 3-2 lead with the help of a Meigs error.
Both pitchers took control as neither team scored again for the next four innings. The only bit of trouble Fitzgerald had was in the third when Sweetwater put runners on second and third with no outs, she ended the threat with a strikeout, a fly out and a groundout.
The Lady Tigers broke the game open in the sixth inning. Shelby Kennedy reached on an error and Kenzee Couture singled. Both advanced on a throw to put runners on second and third. Graci Kennedy entered the game as a courtesy runner and she scored on a passed ball and then Lawson singled home Couture to make it 4-3. Kennedy Majors then slammed a ball to center field that bounced on top of the fence and over for a home run to put Meigs ahead 6-3.
McLemore doubled and a single by Fitzgerald scored courtesy runner Brie Lawson to make it 7-3.
Fitzgerald closed out the game to give Meigs the win and the district championship. She surrendered three runs on seven hits, with one of those runs unearned, in seven innings. She walked one and struck out 13.
Offensively, the Lady Tigers cranked out 15 hits.
Fitzgerald and McLemore each had three hits, with Fitzgerald driving in three runs. Lawson had two hits and one RBI while Majors drove in two runs. Madylin Johnson and Couture also each had two hits.
Despite finishing with 15 hits, the Lady Tigers left 12 on base.
(0) comments
