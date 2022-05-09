DECATUR - It was almost like a home run sent from heaven.
The Lady Tigers made almost every type of mistake they could make and were losing 1-0 to Sweetwater in the District 3-2A Tournament quarterfinals Monday night. Then, on a day that Meigs honored the late Morgan Pritchett - a student who was killed in a wreck last week - Kylee Hitson blasted a two-out grand slam in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Meigs pitcher Lainey Fitzgerald sat the Lady Wildcats down in order in the seventh to give Meigs the 4-1 victory.
“Between baserunning errors, fielding errors, not being able to get hits with runners on base, we made enough mistakes to last the entire tournament. But they don’t ask what it looks like, just if you won,” Meigs Coach Jeff Davis said.
Hitson came up to bat with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
“I was a little nervous,” Hitson admitted. “But I told myself to be confident.”
That confidence paid off as Hitson connected on the first pitch. She was pretty sure her hit was going over the left field wall as soon as she hit it, but she still had a few lingering doubts.
“I knew it when I felt it off the bat,” Hitson said. “But I got robbed against Harriman so I was saying ‘please don’t catch it.’”
There was no chance of that as the ball cleared the fence with plenty of room to spare.
Lost in Hitson’s home run heroics was the fact that Fitzgerald kept the Lady Wildcats at bay for most of the game. She scattered just four hits and struck out 13.
The Lady Tigers (18-5) host Tellico in a semifinal game on Tuesday at 5 p.m. The teams split in the regular season with both teams winning 4-3.
The tournament is double elimination so Sweetwater will face Kingston in the elimination bracket with the winner facing the Meigs-Tellico loser. The Meigs-Tellico winner reaches the district finals and qualifies for the Region 2-2A Tournament.
Lady Tigers 4, Lady Wildcats 1
The two teams were locked in a defensive battle for most of the game and neither team scored until the sixth inning.
Meigs stranded four runners while Sweetwater left five on base as both pitchers dominated.
Sweetwater had runners on first and second in the third, but didn’t score. Meigs had runners on first and second in the fourth as well, but also didn’t score.
Meigs hit into double plays in both the fourth and fifth innings, with at least one of them the result of a baserunning error.
Then came the climatic sixth inning.
Sweetwater’s Ally Starnes led off the sixth with a double and advanced to third on an error. Starnes scored on a sacrifice bunt.
Then came a single and another error. Sweetwater had runners on first and second with one out, but Fitzgerald struck out the next two batters to limit the damage.
Kennedy Majors led off the bottom of the sixth with a double and advanced to third on a hit by Carlee McLemore. After the inning’s first out, Fitzgerald was intentionally walked to load the bases. The next batter made the second out.
Then came Hitson, who blasted the ball over the left field fence on the first pitch to put Meigs ahead 4-1.
Fitzgerald struck out the first batter and induced a groundout in the seventh. She struck out the final batter to give Meigs the 4-1 win.
Fitzgerald didn’t walk any and picked up her 13th victory (13-2) in her complete game win. She currently has a .792 ERA in 19 games with 149 strikeouts.
Offensively, the Lady Tigers managed to churn out eight well-earned hits as Sweetwater pitcher Kylee Hicks also threw a good game and struck out 10.
Fitzgerald was the only Lady Tiger with more than one hit as she went 2-for-2 at the plate and was intentionally walked. Others with hits were Toryn Lawson, Majors, McLemore, Sierra Howard, Shelby Kennedy and Hitson with the big one. Fitzgerald and Majors each doubled.
The only negatives for Meigs were the three errors and the baserunning mistakes.
