McMinn won two of three games against the Chargers and Meigs swept Madisonville in week 7 of Sequoyah Conference youth football on Saturday.
There is only one more week before the playoffs with McMinn visiting Sweetwater, Meigs hosting Lenoir City and the Chargers hosting Vonore in the final week of the regular season this coming Saturday.
The playoffs start on Saturday, Oct. 24. Round 1 will be played at Dayton, Loudon and the Chargers.
Coaches or team administrators are encouraged to turn in their game stats so that game reports can be published in The Daily Post-Athenian. The DPA will post the game reports on Tuesday online and then publish in the newspaper on either Wednesday or Friday as space allows.
Game report from this past Saturday’s game are as follows:
McMinn vs Chargers
Crickets
McMinn 28, Chargers 0
(Central)
Jayden Ruebush rushed for 27 yards while Ryan Foster had two yards.
Defensively, Ruebush, Emerick Stansberry, Foster, Mario Blakely and Braxton Ellis each made one tackle. Ruebush also made an assisted tackle.
Hoppers
Chargers 6, McMinn 0 (OT)
(Central)
DJ Stoudemire ran for 23 yards, Leelynd Garcia rand for 29 yards and Tucker Williams led all Charger rushers with 34 yards.
Larry James McMurray and Deion Sanders each had four tackles and Brayden Haire had three. Colten Trotter came up with a big sack for the Chargers.
Stoudemire, Williams, Jayden Sanches, Garcia, Gunner Cooley and Porter Gruber each had two tackles.
(McMinn)
Rylan Killebrew rushed for 43 yards and made five tackles. He also completed a 10-yard pass to Morgan Bartel.
Major Harrison rushed for 65 yards and made six tackles while Jaren Riedel made seven tackles and rushed for 10 yards.
Other top defenders were Bryce Cagle with nine tackles, Mason Greene with five tackles, Jasiah Jackson and Maddox Melton with four tackles, Santiago Hurst and Bartel with two tackles each and Hayden Haynes, Waylon Collins and Chandler McLemore with one tackle each.
Cutters
McMinn 38, Chargers 6
Cutters
McMinn 38, Chargers 6
Game report was not turned in.
Meigs vs Madisonville
Crickets
Meigs 32, Madisonville 16
Jordan Blair led the Tigers in offensive yard with 163 yard on four carries. Kalix Kilpatrick delivered 107 yards on 11 carries. Wyatt Dotson had 12 yards on three carries and Bradley Crow had seven yards on two carries.
Defensively, Blair led the team with six tackles, Kilpatrick had four tackles, and Crowe had three tackles. Dawson Hurst added two tackles. Dotson, Atlas Shannon, Korbin Womac, Anthony Wiggins and Jasper Harmon each had one tackle.
Hoppers
Meigs 30, Madisonville
Game report was not turned in.
Cutters
Meigs 28, Madisonville 0
Carter Schroeder ran for 61 yards on two carries, including a touchdown and a two-point conversion. Caiden West had 10 carries for 54 yards and a touchdown. Kegan Lenker ran eight times for 41 yards. Briar Roberts ran six times for 40 yards and a touchdown. Wyatt Hopson added 39 yards on three plays. Hopson had two completed passes to Adam Mason - one for a two-point conversion and one for a 24-yard touchdown.
Defensively, Trevion Ferguson had a big game with six tackles. Lenker had four tackles, Roberts and West added three tackles each. Jacory Clowers and Ethan Talley had one tackle each.
Kennedy Smith had five good onside kicks and Carson Yard had an onside kick recovery.
