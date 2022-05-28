FRANKLIN — Athens City Middle School’s Jakryan Dyer won the Class A state championship in the boys’ 100-meter dash to highlight local results in the TMSAA State Middle School Track and Field Championships on Saturday at Franklin High School.
Dyer won his race in 11.75 seconds, edging out Legacy Middle’s Braxton Alexander by 0.01 seconds. Dyer also placed ninth in the 200m in 25.44 seconds.
Clark Nation, from ACMS, medaled in the boys’ 400m, finishing fourth in 55.80 seconds. The ACMS boys’ 4x100m relay placed second in 47.96 seconds to medal, while the 4x200m relay was 13th in 1:50.26.
For McMinn East’s boys, Jake Goodin medaled and placed sixth in long jump with a PR of 18 feet, 2.25 inches. Bradley Mayfield also medaled and placed eighth in the 110m hurdles with a PR of 18.01 seconds. Jeb Goodin placed 11th in shot put with a PR of 35’11”.
On the girls’ side, McMinn East’s Te’Ojah Lowary placed 10th in the 100m dash in 13:88 seconds and 11th in the 400m dash in 1:07.37.
For ACMS’ girls, Trinity Ryan medaled in seventh place with a time of 1:05.37 in the 400m dash. Kadie McDonald placed fourth in the 1600m run in 5:27.82 to medal, and she was also 12th in the 400m in 1:07.81. Tilee McDermott medaled in seventh in the long jump with a distance of 14’7”. Journee Johnson was ninth in the 200m in 28.56 seconds.
The ACMS girls’ 4x100m relay medaled in fifth in 54.61 seconds, and the 4x200m relay was also fifth in 1:56.74. ACMS’ 4x400 relay was 14th in 4:55.72.
