Highlanders rugby interest meeting From staff reports Aug 18, 2021

The McMinn County Highlanders rugby club will hold an interest meeting for men's rugby 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, at Angela's Miami Bar and Grill, 509 W. Madison Ave., in Athens.
