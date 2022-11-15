Englewood takes two from Niota From staff reports Nov 15, 2022 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Englewood swept its basketball games Monday against Niota.The Lady Rams won 52-16, led by Lily Wright with 18 points, Malea Masingale 10 and Makayla Raper 9. Lady Dingess led Niota with 7 points, and Lillie White added 4.Englewood's boys won 41-25. Cam Wade led the Rams with 13 points, and Corey Brackett scored 12. Bradley Morgan led Niota with 10 points, and Alex Powers scored 5. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Englewood Niota Sport Boys Rams Corey Brackett Cam Wade Basketball Game Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Eaton, Sherlin join Pelley in winning seats on Athens City Council Sumner tenders resignation as Athens city manager Cherokees dominate Region 4-5A awards McMinn Central's Alex Ring signs with Carson-Newman baseball Niota passes liquor by drink, retains mayor, Calhoun commissioners elected Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Trending Recipes
