It’s almost playoff time for Sequoyah Conference youth football teams, but there was one last day of regular season action last Saturday.
In the two games that were turned in, McMinn won one and lost one versus Dayton with the Hoppers coming out on top and the Crickets falling in a close contest. Meigs hosted the Chargers and came away with four wins.
The playoffs start this Saturday and the information that is turned in will be in one of next week’s editions of The DPA. The playoff games next week will be played at the Chargers, at Meigs and at Loudon.
Local teams playing at the Chargers in the first round of the playoffs include the Chargers Hoppers, McMinn Crickets, Charger Super Crickets and Charger Cutters, all in the classic division.
The league division is the top six teams in the conference in each age group and the classic is the lower six teams for each age group.
At Meigs will be the the Meigs Hoppers in league play and at Loudon will be the McMinn Super Crickets and McMinn Cutters, both in league play.
Receiving first round byes this week include McMinn Hoppers (league), Meigs Super Crickets (classic), Meigs and Chargers Crickets (classic) and Meigs Cutters (classic).
Coaches or team representatives are encouraged to turn in their game reports or statistics to scott.power@dailypostathenian.com early in the week so that the report can be in the paper before next weekend.
This week’s results of the final regular season Sequoyah Conference games include:
McMinn vs. Dayton
The McMinn Cherokee Crickets fell short Saturday to the Dayton Little Eagles 14-6. Chance West led the offense with 166 yards and a touchdown. Rounding out the offense with five yards was Easton Walls.
The defense was led by Walls with seven tackles and a fumble recovery. West, Koen Jacoway and Keysan Wilkerson all had four tackles. Jaeceion Spann had three tackles.
Trystan Spaugh and Zayne McGrail had two tackles each. Landon Lethcoe had a tackle and a fumble recovery. Rounding out the defense with 1 tackle was Wyatt Collins.
Other contributors to Saturday’s game were Ben Bradford, Neyland Roberts, Easton Shelton, Jesse Roberts, Nicki Collins, Asher Lyle, Laz Lethcoe, Titus Kimpson, Nolan Shaver, Gannon Lankford, Jace Hawkins and Alex Sledge.
The Cherokees face the Blue Devils in the first round of the playoffs Saturday in Etowah at approximately 11:30 a.m.
The McMinn County Hoppers will have the coming weekend off after securing a first round bye in the League Championship bracket. The Cherokees defeated Dayton (7-3) 14-0 Saturday to avoid a three way tie and to finish the regular season with a record of 9-1.
Although the Tribe offense only managed two trips into the end zone that counted, the defense stood tall and again held the opposition scoreless. Kade Schuft was the team’s leading tackler, recording five stops and two assists.
Maddox Melton had four tackles and one assist. Chandler McLemore was active with four tackles and four assists. Noah Dake recorded three tackles. Morgan Bartel had two tackles and one sack.
Santiago Hurst had two tackles and two assists. Neyland Patterson and Colton Shumate both recorded two tackles each. Waylon Collins had one tackle and one assist. Jasiah Jackson had one tackle and one assist.
DJ Stoudemire had one tackle and Clayton Tilley had an assist.
The Cherokees weren’t as explosive on offense in the second half but a late first half score proved too much for the Little Eagles. Stoudemire would lead the rushing yards on just two carries for 75 yards, most of which came on his touchdown run at the end of the second quarter. Cayden Phillips completed six passes for 51 yards and rushed for 10 yards on three scrambles.
Patterson had two catches for 37 yards receiving and caught his first touchdown of the season. He would also tally 38 yards on the ground on five attempts.
Hurst had seven carries on the day for 57 yards. Hurst’s totals don’t include a 35 yard touchdown when he reversed field and a “crack back block” penalty was called on the quarterback who was blocking the defensive tackle.
Jackson had two attempts and seven yards rushing as well as a two point conversion. Jace Kelley caught two passes and had 14 yards receiving. Morgan Bartel had one catch for three yards.
The Hoppers will return to action on Oct. 30 against the higher seeded winner of the 3/6 and 4/5 matchups that take place this weekend.
Chargers at Meigs
For the Chargers, Ryker Cassada made four tackles, Jayden Ruebush made six tackles and William Jackson had four tackles. Cassada and Ruebush each made fumble recoveries as well.
Noah Millard rushed for 21 yards, Ruebush had 64 yards rushing, Jackson rushed for 18 yards and Mario Blakely gained 10 yards rushing.
Ruebush also scored one touchdown and converted a two-point try.
For Meigs, Bradley Crowe rushed for 30 yards and a touchdown and also had five tackles. Wyatt Dodson rushed for 160 yards and two touchdowns and made six tackles.
Brady Kranz made six tackles while Jabari Jenkins rushed for 26 yards, converted a two-point try and made four tackles. Dawson Hurst made eight tackles.
For the Chargers, Leelynd Garcia intercepted a pass while Camilo Villarreal came up with a fumble recovery. Deion Sanders recovered a fumble and rushed for 14 yards and also made three solo tackles. Dakota Bradford rushed for six yards.
Colten Trotter finished with three solo tackles and forced a fumble. Villarreal made three solo tackles and Bradford had two.
Needham made an interception and recovered a fumble along with a tackle and six yards rushing.
For Meigs, Ben Barnett rushed for 45 yards and two touchdowns and also made a tackle for loss.
Cayson Cochran rushed for 29 yards, converted a pair of two-point conversions and made two tackles. KK Kilpatrick rushed for 51 yards and two touchdowns.
For Meigs, Carter Schroeder rushed for 126 yards and two touchdowns and made four tackles for loss. Trevion Ferguson made three tackles for loss and Carter Womac made two tackles.
Cash Cochran rushed for 127 yards and one touchdown, made a two-point conversion and made two tackles.
