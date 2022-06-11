High school baseball teams in Tennessee will have to win a few more games in region and sectional play if they want to reach the state tournament.
The TSSAA Board of Control approved a plan Wednesday that expands the region tournament into a two-day, four-team, double-elimination affair and the sectional round into a best-two-of-three series, beginning in the 2023 baseball season.
Under the new plan, region tournaments are hosted by the No. 1 team from one of the districts based on odd and even school years. The first-round matchups pit a district champion against the opposing district’s runner-up, identical to the region semifinals in the old format.
The region first-round winners advance to the region championship game, with the winner claiming the region title and securing a sectional berth. The two first-round losers play each other in an elimination game, with the winner of that game facing the loser of the region championship game for the remaining sectional spot.
The sectional round begins with a doubleheader, and if a third game is necessary, it is played the day after at the same site. Region champions host all sectional series.
The TSSAA deadline for the completion of district tournaments will be earlier than before to accommodate the new region and sectional format.
All three area baseball coaches voiced overall approval for the new format, with some caveats. A common theme among coaches’ opinions were that the expanded region and sectional format would send the better overall teams to the state tournament, particularly in terms of pitching depth.
“I think it’s going to get the best teams to the state tournament,” said McMinn County head coach Matt Ray. “And this could potentially hurt us at some point, it could hurt some smaller-area schools, but it’s going to take more than one legit arm to get you through the postseason. Your most complete teams are the ones that are going to go to the state tournament.
“It’s all about getting hot during the postseason, and if you are a team that has that one legitimate arm, and the way the postseason is set up now, if you’re smart, you can strategically place guys and pick the day you’re going to throw your best arm to get you through. Well now, you have to have more than the one. You have to have a bullpen, you have to have a team that can score runs. It’s good for the game, but it will make it a little tougher on these smaller area schools. But for the game, I think it’s great.”
And while the new format will test pitching depth more during region and sectional, McMinn Central coach Chris Shepherd noted that teams who do reach the state tournament could do so with their top pitchers ready to go.
“You can use your No. 1 (pitcher) in the first game of that series, and then if you do make it to state, you can use it for the opening game of state, and ultimately that’s what you want to do,” Shepherd said. “So I’m all for the changes. Obviously I haven’t gotten to experience it yet, and I didn’t even get to experience the last format, so I couldn’t complain about it.
“It’s what my understanding is to be able to use your best pitchers early in the tournaments and not having to piece together and throw your three or four in opening rounds of state. When you get to state you want to play your best and beat everyone’s best, so this is the opportunity to do that.”
Ray believes that his 2021 team, the first-ever McMinn squad to reach the state tournament, would’ve been just fine under the new format with a main rotation of four pitchers who are currently playing or about to start NCAA Division I play.
“That team last year, this would’ve been the perfect setup for us, for that last year’s team,” Ray said. “It is what it is, you get hot in the postseason, the way the region tournament is set up, you get hot that day, it’s going to be good.”
Meigs County coach Tyler Roberts admitted that his 2016 team that reached the state tournament may not have made it there under the new format, but still approved of the change because it “provides a truer victor in the series of who is the better team.”
“I could be selfish and tell you that it will benefit a team that is not as good for the format to stay the way it is,” Roberts said. “Because if you have a really good pitcher, essentially you’ve only got to win two games, that’s your region semi(finals) and your substate game, and you make the state tournament. And that good pitcher could throw both of those games. I’ve been on that end and have made it to the state tournament because of that. And I’m very grateful and thankful, because I’m not sure that I would’ve made it if this format was in place them. But for it to be about the players and to be about what’s truly more accurate as to the team and to the body itself, as to all players, the series is a better option.”
However, Roberts also mentioned a few issues that could arise with the new format in the event of inclement weather or extra-inning games, particularly for smaller schools that may not have lights at their stadium or a tarp for their field, the latter of which can still cost more than $4,000.
“I think the premise behind it is good. I’m a little concerned about potential hiccups that could alter the scheduled in and around weather, if you had a weather event and it could postpone your region tournament,” Roberts said. “And not so much for us or McMinn County schools, but for a Polk County or a Tellico (Plains), those schools don’t have lights, so if you’re doing a doubleheader and they’re the No. 1 or 2 (seed), I don’t know what they’re contingencies are for those types of scenarios. So there’s still some things that will be problematic for some schools.
“But all in all, I like the idea for the series moving forward and allowing the true best teams to make the state tournament based off of pitching depth.”
With sectional games already often being scheduled around graduations, the new format could make that more complicated.
“Most of your graduations happen Friday or Saturday, so you’re going to have some problem with graduation,” Roberts said.
Football cancellations were also reverted back to pre-COVID-19 pandemic rules. If a school cancels a game, it is a no-contest, which means no win is awarded, and schools are responsible for their contract agreements.
