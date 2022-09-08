The youth football version of the county rivalry went entirely the Cherokees’ way in Week 4.
McMinn County swept McMinn Central through all four age groups in Sequoyah Youth Conference play Saturday at Cherokee Stadium.
Meigs County, meanwhile, fell on the wrong end of a four-game sweep against Bradley at Jewell Field.
For Week 5 action this Saturday, McMinn is at Bradley, Central is home against Madisonville and Meigs is home against Vonore. Action starts at 10 a.m. with the Super Crickets.
Coaches from the McMinn, Central and Meigs youth programs are encouraged to turn in more detailed game reports, including statistics and scoring plays, from their games to The Daily Post-Athenian. The DPA sports department will also accept photographs from games involving any of the three area youth football programs.
Reports and photos can be emailed to sports@dailypostathenian.com. The deadline for those is 5 p.m. Wednesday every week.
Reports turned in are as follows:
Cutters – McMinn 28, Central 0: Major Harris picked up three interceptions on defense for McMinn, returning one of them for a touchdown and rolling up 133 return yards. Harris also assisted on one tackle. Santiago Hurst also picked off a pass while recording two solo tackles and one assisted.
Offensively, Porter Grueber rolled up 133 rushing yards, two touchdowns and a two-point conversion on just four carries, while Rylan Killebrew added 74 rushing yards on five carries and passed 2-4 for 38 yards. Killebrew also kicked off five times for 52 yards. Jasiah Jackson’s lone carry went for a 2-yard touchdown, and Neyland Patterson had one carry, one catch, two receiving yards and a two-point conversion.
DJ Stoudemire caught one pass for 15 yards. Levi Roach ran once or two yards and passed 1-3. Santiago Hurst had one carry for six yards and one catch for 23 yards. Deion Sanders had one carry for two yards and one kickoff return for nine yards.
Lee Parris led McMinn’s defense with five solo tackles, one sack and one assisted tackle, with Maddox Melton also picking up five solo and two assisted tackles.
Roman Goins recorded four solo tackles and five assists, and Bryce Cagle and Stoudemire each added three solo and one assisted tackles.
Noah Dake, Sanders, Mason Greene and Felix Robles each had two solo tackles, with Dake also assisting on two and Sanders on one. Braydon Hopkins, Wyatt Graves and Jackson each had one solo tackle, with Jackson assisting on four more.
Patterson, Parker McDonald and Gavin Lankford each assisted on one tackle.
Full Week 4 results are as follows:
Super Crickets
McMinn 34, Central 14
Bradley 40, Meigs 18
Loudon 36, Sweetwater 26
Madisonville 28, Polk 26
Lenoir City 38, Tellico 32
Dayton 40, Vonore 18
Crickets
McMinn 14, Central 0
Bradley 28, Meigs 0
Loudon 24, Sweetwater 0
Madisonville 20, Polk 12
Lenoir City 12, Tellico 8
Dayton 22, Vonore 14
Hoppers
McMinn 14, Central 6
Bradley 36, Meigs 0
Loudon 14, Sweetwater 0
Polk 38, Madisonville 0
Lenoir City 20, Tellico 6
Vonore 26, Dayton 0
Cutters
McMinn 28, Central 0
Bradley 22, Meigs 0
Sweetwater 32, Loudon 6
Polk 14, Madisonville 0
Lenoir City 30, Tellico 0
Dayton 20, Vonore 12
