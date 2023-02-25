CHATTANOOGA – Facing an athletic and skilled state-ranked opponent on the road to begin region play, the last thing Meigs County could afford was getting caught in transition.
But that is what happened in the Region 2-2A tournament first-round game Saturday at Tyner Academy, as the Tigers missed their first 11 shot attempts, fell behind 15-1 at the end of the first quarter and absorbed a 70-51 season-ending defeat.
The Rams had finished the regular season No. 10 in Class 2A in the final Associated Press state rankings.
“We shot too quick at times and let them do this (transition game) and I said, ‘Guys, you held them to 15 points. It should be 5-1 right now, the way we shot it, or it could even be us in the game,’” said Meigs head coach Sammy Perkinson. “But I just felt like early in the game we couldn’t understand that we took too quick of shots.”
Meigs (13-17) also surrendered 20 offensive rebounds that led to 20 of the Rams’ points. The Tigers started out in zone defense, and that did not work out against a Tyner team with a notable size advantage.
“First of all, everybody I talked to that’s played them all year long, say ‘zone, zone, zone, zone, zone zone,’” Perkinson said. “And we’re in zone and we just couldn’t rebound out of it. And in the second half we ended up going back in man, and I probably should’ve went back to man a little earlier. I don’t know if it would have mattered; I don’t know if it would’ve matter if we started out in man. The offensive glass is what killed us. They just pounded us. They put up 70 points and I bet you if we go back and look, probably half of them come from offensive putbacks. And you can’t win giving that many easy opportunities, and that was the difference in the game.”
The Tigers were down 20-1 after five points from the Rams (19-8) to begin the second quarter. Ethan Meadows sank a jumper from the foul line with 6:29 before halftime, which was Meigs’ first made field goal. Meadows followed up with a 3-pointer on the Tigers’ next trip, and Payton Armour downed a three of his own to make it an 8-0 run that brought Meigs within 20-9.
But the Tigers missed four of their next six shots and committed three turnovers the rest of the second quarter, and Tyner drained three 3-pointers during a 13-4 run to end the half. Meigs trailed 33-31 at the break.
“And then we got back in it, we cut it to 11 there in the second quarter,” Perkinson said. “And then we close somewhere around the three-minute or two-minute mark, and I had to burn a timeout because we got in this (transition) game again and it didn’t work out for us and it did for them. But their transition points and second-chance points is where we lost the ball game.”
Meadows began the second half with a baseline jumper, but Tyner answered with the next seven points, including two straight stickbacks. The Tigers fell behind as much as 29 points and trailed 52-26 at the end of the third quarter. Meigs out-scored the Rams 25-18 in the fourth quarter to get the margin under 20 points at the end.
“I was wanting to offense the ball a bit more, but my bunch, they play the way they like to play,” Perkinson said. “But that’s not what beat us. What beat us was the offensive glass on their part. We couldn’t keep them off the glass. That’s bigger, stronger. They’ve got a good team. They were men all the way across the board. But I thought we competed OK. We just got beat.”
Armour and Levi Caldwell, the two senior starters, each scored 11 points in their last games as Tigers. Three more seniors, Christopher Plaster, Nathan Ricker and Noah Snow, also suited up for the last time.
Ethan Meadows, a junior, finished with 17 to lead Meigs. Together with current juniors Easton Meadows and Dez Smith, Meigs expects to return three starters next season as seniors.
“I’ve got five seniors, all really good kids. And it’s tough sometimes letting them go,” Perkinson said. “You lose your point guard (Caldwell) and you lose Payton who offensively and defensively has been really good for us. We’ve got to find somebody to replace those guys, so we’ve got a year to do that, and it’s not going to be easy. It’s going to take some work out of some young men.”
