DECATUR — Meigs County Softball Coach Jeff Davis had been looking for some grit and toughness out of his team this year.
On Tuesday, that never-say-die attitude came to the forefront as the Lady Tigers rallied past Sequoyah 7-6 in eight innings. Meigs tied the game in the 8th and then Lainey Fitzgerald’s walk-off single brought home Jacelyn Stone for the winning run.
The win puts Meigs in a three-way tie for the District 5-AA regular season title with the district tournament fast approaching.
Meigs only has one more district matchup in the regular season with Loudon visiting Decatur on Monday, April 26.
Davis commended his team’s defense and especially his two freshman pitchers. Most of all, he was pleased to see that his team showed their character in the face of adversity.
“That was a heck of a game,” Davis said.
“We played good softball tonight. That is a good team right there. They beat us 10-1 the first time and we could have just taken it again or fight back.
“We showed a lot of fight tonight and there is a lot of optimism for the rest of the season.”
The Lady Tigers (10-6, 7-2 in 5-AA) have a string of non-district games on the horizon, starting with Harriman tonight at 5:30, weather permitting.
Madison Hughes led off with a double and scored on a single by Toryn Lawson.
Carlee McLemore singled and Anna Crowder walked, leading up to a two-run double by Ella Scott that put Meigs ahead 3-1. One out later, Howard hit an RBI groundout and then Fitzgerald singled home the fifth run to put Meigs up 5-1.
Sequoyah chipped away at Meigs’ lead with two runs in the second inning, one in the fifth and one in the sixth. The game was tied 5-5 going to the seventh inning.
The Lady Chiefs scored once in the top of the eighth to take a 6-5 lead before Meigs would win it in the bottom half.
Sierra Howard led off the bottom of the eighth with a double to score Kennedy Majors, who was placed on second per international tie-breaking rules.
Stone then came in as a pinch runner. With a 2-1 count, Fitzgerald laced a single to right field and Stone beat the throw home to score the wining run.
“I’m glad Jacelyn decided to play softball because she can fly,” Davis said.
The Lady Tigers finished with 10 hits with McLemore, Howard and Fitzgerald each having two.
Madison Hughes, Anna Crowder, Ella Scott, McLemore and Howard each hit a double. Fitzgerald, Scott and Howard each had two RBIs and Lawson drove in one run.
Fitzgerald picked up the win as she went 2-1/3 innings without surrendering a run and gave up just two hits. She struck out three and walked none.
But Howard started for the Lady Tigers and pitched well. She gave up five runs on six hits, but only three of those runs were earned as the Lady Tigers committed three errors.
“I thought both freshman pitchers grew up tonight,” Davis said.
