COLUMBIA, South Carolina — The Tennessee Wesleyan softball team defeated Columbia International on the road in an AAC doubleheader Saturday 7-1 and 6-0.
Loryn Sherwood knocked five RBIs over the two games and hit two home runs. Cheyenne Strong pitched for the game one win with five strikeouts, and Madison Stott (six strikeouts) and Baylie Davis (two strikeouts) combined for the game two no-hitter.
The Lady Bulldogs (9-1, 6-0 AAC) are back in action Tuesday at Warner University (Florida).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.