Jamey Ellison always believed there was a need in his hometown for a boxing gym where children can work out in a positive environment, learn valuable life skills and stay out of trouble.
So when Ellison took over ownership of the Monroe County Boxing Club, he decided to move operations from Madisonville to Athens, where he grew up. The new gym, located at 1600 Old Niota Road, is called 2nd Chance Boxing Club and will open to the public July 11.
The first sign-up period is 3-6 p.m. July 9 at the gym, where prospective boxers will sign a waiver and receive the gym’s rules.
“So I’ve always wanted to bring a program to my hometown,” Ellison said in an interview with The Daily Post-Athenian. “It’s where I know all the families, I know kids here. And I always felt there’s a need here for a boxing program where kids can come to a positive environment.”
A former USA Boxing Golden Gloves Tennessee champion, Ellison had been a coach at Monroe County Boxing Club since 2018 and assumed ownership earlier this year from Jesse Byers, who wanted to be at home more often with his family and his two young children. And with Athens being a bigger town than Madisonville and more of a population center in southeastern Tennessee, Ellison believes he can reach out to more kids in need.
“I feel like we will get more kids here,” Ellison said. “I do feel like there’s more kids probably here who need this, because obviously it’s more than boxing. We want them to have discipline and self-control, patience, and it takes all those things to box. And it takes all those things to live life. Boxing is tough, life is tough, so we incorporate all that in.”
Prospective boxers 18 years old and younger will get to train and attend classes at 2nd Chance Boxing Club for free. Ellison just asks that kids make the right choices when they’re not in the gym.
“And we want them to stay out of trouble at school, obey their parents and work hard, and that’s really the only thing that we ask out of the kids to train here for free,” Ellison said.
The gym will operate off donations and adult membership fees, and it will also hold one boxing match every year as it did in Madisonville with the Monroe County Boxing Club Rumble.
Adult fees are $30 per month for ages 19-22 and $70 per month for ages 23 and older, with Ellison spending one-on-one training time with adults.
“We just figure that you’re out of college after 23, you’re an adult who should have a job and you should be able to pay a little more because I will spend one-on-one time with the adults,” Ellison said. “Even if they are not boxing, but as a fitness way to help them lose weight or whatever their goal may be.”
Kids and adults had been in the same classes in Madisonville, but that will change in Athens. Classes will take place every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, from 5-6:15 p.m. for kids and 6-7:15 p.m. for adults. The club will also have an open gym 4-6 p.m. every Friday, with coaches present for anyone who wants to get extra work in.
“I just think I needed to separate them here,” said Ellison of dividing kids and adult classes. “I want the kids to be with the kids and the adults with adults, because there could be some peer pressure between high school and someone a few years out of school. So I wanted to separate that.”
New beginners who come in during the week can sign up but will need to wait until the following Monday to start classes, which Ellison said helps keep the beginners together and makes it easier to know who is and isn’t new.
The 2nd Chance Boxing Club will work as a ministry of Englewood Church of God, of which Ellison is a member. Each class will begin with a devotional. Sharing his faith in Jesus Christ with the kids who train in his gym is Ellison’s main goal, and for him the motivation is personal.
“Our mission statement is the Lord first, and just to keep kids out of trouble and give them a safe place to come, a positive environment,” Ellison said. “Kids who may be hurting, kids who may have a rough home life. Have them here, love on them and just show them that there is a better life out there. I went down a rough road, and I have a heart for kids, that they don’t go down the road I went down.
“This isn’t just come in here and beat each other up. This is a controlled, safe environment, and we want to make productive young men and women of Athens and teach them a lot more than just boxing. Like I said, discipline, patience, self-control, control their anger. It’s been proven that kids come with a temper, and after about a month or two their parents will come back and say he’s longer throwing fits at home. So it’s proven, it works. That’s the main goal, and Jesus is first, and boxing is second.”
Advanced members of the boxing club compete in USA Boxing and enter events all over the southern U.S., but while Ellison believes that is important, it’s still secondary to the gym’s main goal.
“This isn’t just a play thing. We go and really compete in USA Boxing,” Ellison said. “But the main goal is to keep kids of the streets, give them somewhere to come, a positive environment, and keep them out of trouble.
“If they box, fine, but if they don’t fine. We just want to be there for the kids.”
Ellison also stressed he couldn’t have made the move without the support of his wife, Peyton, who will be at the gym often herself helping Jamey.
“We just want a safe place for them to be able to come and feel like they’re somebody, because they are,” said Peyton Ellison, who was present last Thursday. “And they may not have anybody in the world that loves them, but we do.”
While the gym doesn’t open to the public until July 11, boxers who followed Jamey Ellison from Madisonville to Athens were still training there Thursday, with their parents present to watch.
And some of the boxers and their parents had much to say about the positive impact the boxing program and Ellison have had.
Isabel McGeachy, 16, who started at Monroe County Boxing Club when she was 13, had never considered boxing or any other sport when she was younger but quickly took to it soon after she began.
“I was never really the sporty type. But for some reason, I was just like, well I want to give it a shot,” McGeachy said. “And ever since then I’ve just loved it. It keeps me in shape, but also as they say, boxing is a self-motivating sport. But I really think Jamey has created such an environment that we’re all able to push each other. And he’s always encouraged me, like not even just physically, but the whole spiritual. Pushing me to be closer to God and everything. It’s really helped me grow as a person and then helped me better myself physically, and it motivates me to do better each day.”
JesseAaron Byers, 22, was present preparing for his bouts in the East Tennessee Golden Gloves tournament, which takes place July 9 in Cleveland. Byers, who is the nephew of former Monroe County Boxing Club owner Jesse Byers, started boxing at 8 years old and, after an extended break, picked the sport back up a year ago.
“It’s kept me on the straight and narrow and has kept me out of a lot of things I was in,” JesseAaron Byers said. “It’s keeping me straight for sure. It keeps my mind busy and keeps me going, for sure.”
Stephen Melton, a father watching his son, Stephen II, work out Thursday, said that it had a round trip of over 100 miles between home in Paint Rock and the old gym in Madisonville, and that it was worth it every time.
“It builds discipline, builds faith, it’s just good things. It builds sportsmanship,” Melton said. “They have good camaraderie. And the coaches, they holler and scream at the kids, but they teach and they have a lot of patience. And the kids have to show a certain amount of discipline here. They can’t just be running everywhere hanging off the ceiling. But this has been really good for my son.
“This helps them a lot. Helps them in school, and if a parent is perhaps having a little problem with a kid not wanting to go to school and all that, if you can get the coach involved with it. And so if he likes this, he’s going to have to step up. So it’s really good.”
Warren and Sarah Barnes have a daughter, Mahala, 12, and two sons, Junior, 10, and Tucker, 9, who had been taking classes in Madisonville and will continue to do so in Athens, emphasizing the strong basis in Christian faith that Jamey and Peyton Ellison run the gym with. They have hopes their youngest son, Levi, 3, will follow in his siblings’ footsteps.
“Being a part of a gym really brings a lot of joy to the boys and Hailey enjoys the workout, as well,” Warren Barnes said. “I know it helps them be more confident in the things that they do. And the fact that it’s all, from both Monroe to here, Christian-based and you’ve got the scriptures on the wall and it keeps them together as a fellowship and as a unit and a team. So it’s a real strength-builder there.”
“I’ve really seen their confidence grow very much so, and it also has helped them with their physical abilities, which is always good,” Sarah Barnes added. “But Jamey and his wife keeping it Christian-based has really helped it feel like a family, too. And Jamey is so good with the kids, and he really gets in there and it means a lot to him to be able to do this for them.”
