Ty Barnett had a scintillating answer for anyone who had questions about McMinn County’s pitching this spring.
The sophomore southpaw rang up 13 strikeouts against no walks, three hits and one unearned run, going the distance in his first high school district game start and propelling the Cherokees to a 3-1 win over Cleveland in their home opener Tuesday at McMinn County High School.
“I just went out there confident and tried to execute,” said Barnett, who is a Cincinnati commit. “I knew I had the stuff to beat them. I just had to execute my pitches. Everything was working. My curveball had good movement. My fastball had good stuff, good life. I went with any pitch that I needed.”
The Tribe finished off a sweep of the Blue Raiders in the season-opening District 5-4A series, after winning 6-2 on Monday at Cleveland.
Between Barnett’s performance Tuesday to clinch the sweep, and MTSU signee Ollie Akens’ nine-strikeout outing the night before, it appears McMinn will be just fine on the mound after the graduation of three other NCAA Division I arms — Andrew Ronne (ETSU), Hayden Frank (Lipscomb) and Will Grimmett (Morehead State) — from last year’s historic TSSAA state tournament team.
“We know what Ollie can do, and we’ve always, as a coaching staff, we knew what Ty could do,” said McMinn head coach Matt Ray. “Ty is one of the hardest workers that you’ll find. I think he’s come in week one and he’s opened some eyes, and we’re glad he’s on our staff.”
Barnett never had any doubts, about himself or the bullpen, even if the latter wasn’t needed Tuesday with the way he was dealing.
“I knew we were going to have pitching,” Barnett said. “Me and Ollie are dominant. And we have tons of depth in the bullpen. So I believe we’re still going to be great on the pitching and defensive side.”
The sophomore’s performance also came on a night in which the Cherokees (2-0, 2-0 District 5-4A) struggled offensively, getting only two hits.
“He kept us in the game, no doubt about it,” Ray said. “We had opportunities. We hit some balls hard, but we hit them right at guys. But it’s early, and hopefully we can figure it out a little bit.”
Jace Hyde got McMinn’s first hit, a single, in the bottom of the first inning, and Hunter McDonald and Sam Goodin drew walks to load the bases with one out. Tate Norris’ groundout to second base was good for an RBI and a 1-0 Tribe lead.
Cleveland (0-2, 0-2) evened the score in the top of the third with the help of an error and two wild pitches, the only inning Barnett was anything less than sharp. But Barnett got out of that frame with two straight looking strikeouts, then led off the bottom of the third with McMinn’s only other hit.
The Blue Raiders’ starter, Fletcher Owens, then walked four straight McMinn batters, the last two for the Cherokees’ two go-ahead runs. Tommy Rollins, who relieved Owens for the rest of the game, induced a flyout that led to a throw out at home for the double play, then an inning-ending groundout to prevent McMinn from adding to its lead.
The Tribe got only two more runners on base the rest of the game, but with Barnett continue to silence the Raiders at the plate, it didn’t matter. Cleveland’s biggest threat for another run came in the fourth inning after a Mycah Jordan lead-off single, with Jordan reaching third base on a passed ball and a groundout before Barnett ended the threat by fanning the last two batters.
“We couldn’t ask for anything more than what he did tonight,” Ray said. “And we knew even last year, he was going to get a lot of innings and he kind of went down with an arm issue. But he’s a special kid.”
The Cherokees return to action with four games in the Playing for a Cure Tournament, near the Smoky Mountains. McMinn starts the tournament 1:30 p.m. Thursday against Christ Presbyterian Academy at Sevier County High School, then proceeds with a 1:30 p.m. Friday game against Knoxville Central at Seymour High School. The Cherokees conclude the tournament with two games Saturday at The King’s Academy, 11 a.m. against Montgomery Central and 4 p.m. against Station Camp.
With the Tribe down 2-1 heading into the fifth, Ty Barnett led off by drawing a walk, and Sam Goodin followed with a single. Mason Roderick drew ball four to load the bases, and a wild pitch brought home Barnett to tie at 2-2.
Matthew Pledge then cracked a double for the two go-ahead RBIs. Pledge later crossed home plate on a wild pitch, and Brady Berry tacked on another RBI to put the Cherokees ahead 6-2.
Pitching did the rest for McMinn. Ollie Akens (W) recorded nine strikeouts in his six-inning start, while issuing no walks. Both runs Cleveland scored against him were unearned. Dillen Fields struck out all three of his batters to close in the bottom of the seventh.
A passed ball helped Cleveland take a 1-0 lead in the first inning. A Pledge single to score Goodin tied the game at 1-1 in the third, but the Blue Raiders retook the lead in the fourth on a passed ball on a strikeout pitch. The Tribe made sure next inning that new deficit didn’t last.
Pledge, a Tennessee Wesleyan signee, led the Cherokees in RBIs with three and hit 2-3 with a double. Goodin, also signed with TWU, hit 2-2 and Berry 2-3 with one RBI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.