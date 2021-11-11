The Meigs Middle School Lady Tigers defeated Athens City Middle School 46-33 on Tuesday.
Meigs was led by Ainsley King and Anslee Maddron with 15 points each while Taylor McHone added 12.
The junior varsity girls lost 13-10.
The Meigs Middle boys defeated Loudon 42-37 on Monday. Tuff Ricker led the Tigers with 16 points and Brody Goins added seven.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.