The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has announce a new fishing forecast page has been launched on the TWRA website.
The goal of the page is to build a comprehensive fishing report each week of the state's lakes. Those that don't see a report for their favorite lake or are someone can provide a report may contact Ask.TWRA@tn.gov.
In other TWRA news, a Tracker boat and a $5,000 Academy + Sports Outdoors gift card are just two of the outstanding packages being offered in the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation (TWRF) 2021 Conservation Raffle.
A single ticket is $20, three tickets for $50, and 10 for $100 and are on sale now until midnight Aug. 15. There is no limit to the number of raffle tickets that can be purchased, and the more tickets purchased, the better opportunity you have of grabbing one of the packages. Raffle tickets may be purchased online directly now.
