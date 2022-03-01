The Lady Cherokees were clearly ready to break through in region play, and coach David Tucker could see that even before tipoff.
McMinn County’s press was too much for Franklin County to handle early, and the Lady Tribe romped to a 76-49 victory, which wasn’t even that close, in their Region 3-4A quarterfinal game Friday at McMinn County High School.
“They were ready to go. Today during the shootaround, they were upbeat,” said Tucker, whose team scored the game’s first seven points. “You can read girls, and I don’t care what anybody says, but they were smiling and ready to go. And our press, they love that press, and boom, here we go.”
With the win, McMinn (19-11) advanced to the region semifinals round for the first time since the 2015-2016 season. And it came in possibly the Lady Cherokees’ final home game this season, unless they can win the Region 3-4A title and get a home Class AAA sectional game.
“I hope it’s not the last game (at home) for these seniors,” Tucker said. “I was tore up because a couple of them were crying, and I didn’t realize that it could be their last game (at home). I was caught up in, ‘Lord, here we go, we’re in the semifinals of the region, by George.’”
Peytyn Oliver led McMinn with 34 points, including a perfect 18-18 free throw performance. Aubrey Gonzalez drained a team-high six 3-pointers on the way to 20 points, while Oliver also connected on four triples.
Franklin County (10-16) had battled within 15-10 with three minutes left in the first quarter, but the Lady Tribe’s press continued to overwhelm, as McMinn finished the period on an 11-0 run to lead 26-10.
Oliver and Gonzalez each made two of their 3-pointers in the first quarter, with Oliver also sinking all eight of her foul shots.
“I thought our defense was the difference,” Tucker said. “And we came out and Aubrey lit it up, Peytyn always does. That’s a big win for us.”
McMinn led 38-21 at halftime, and runs of 10-2 to start the third quarter and 10-0 to end it delivered the knockout. Gonzalez hit two more threes during that quarter’s first run, and Oliver two more treys during the closing run, with Allison Hansford also scoring all six of her points in the third period.
The Lady Cherokees were ahead 60-31 entering the fourth, during which they swelled their lead over the Rebelettes to as much as 67-33 with 6:28 left before substituting in their deep-end bench players.
McMinn proceeded with its Region 3-4A semifinal game Monday at Coffee County High School, against Coffee County, after deadline for today’s edition of The Daily Post-Athenian. The Lady Red Raiders were expected to be a daunting challenge with a 29-3 record and a Class 4A No. 4 ranking in the Associated Press’ final state poll of the regular season.
A loss Monday would’ve ended the Lady Tribe’s season.
If McMinn happened to pull off the win Monday, it will play the region championship game against the winner between Bradley Central and Warren County at 8 p.m. Wednesday (7 p.m. local) back at Coffee County. A win Monday would’ve also advanced the Lady Cherokees to the Class 4A sectional round.
