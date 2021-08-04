VONORE — Kerigan Klauber picked up right where she left off last year. Coach Daniel Curtis is counting on the rest of McMinn Central’s golfers to catch up soon.
Coming off a top-10 finish in last year’s TSSAA state tournament, Klauber opened her senior year of golf in midseason form by shooting a 2-over-par 38 to lead the girls’ field individually Monday at The Links at Kahite.
“Kerigan was Kerigan,” Curtis said of the two-time state participant. “She shot a 38, which was very good for her first time out this year.”
Kingston’s girls finished with the top team score out of three teams with an 82, with its two individuals shooting 40 and 42. Greenback scored an 86 as a team, and Central was third with a 92.
Abby Paul rounded out the Central girls’ scores with a 54 in the opener.
“Abby will get back to work,” Curtis said. “She’s starting to get back into it and it’ll take a little bit of work.”
Central’s boys shot 216 as a team, finishing second behind Kingston’s 153. Greenback only had one boy competing, who recorded a 49.
Silas Ward led the Central boys with a 41, which was good for fifth individually behind four Kingston golfers. Two of Kingston’s boys shot 37, with another firing a 39 and another 40.
Rounding out Central’s boys were Alex Gaskins and Bradley Farmer each carding a 58, Casey Wade 59 and Justice Ward 62.
“The boys struggled a bit,” Curtis said.
“Silas had a 41, which was pretty good, but we can build on it. Alex didn’t have the day he wanted to have and that he expected to have, and neither did Casey. And we have two brand-new guys, and they feel good about their game, but we’ve got a lot of work to do.”
But being only the first match of the season, Curtis believes there is plenty of time for Central as a whole to get back on track.
“We got a pretty good chance, I like our team, we’ve got good kids, and they’ll work at it and we’ll get better,” Curtis said.
Central has two more away matches before its home opener, the first of them 4:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9, against Polk County and Copper Basin at Chatata Valley Golf Club in Cleveland.
The first home match for Central is Aug. 16 at Ridgewood Golf Club against Sweetwater and Heritage.
