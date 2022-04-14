After a scoreless first half, patience proved to be a virtue on Tuesday as McMinn County blasted district rival Bradley Central 5-1.
The Cherokees controlled possession in the first half, but could not find the breakthrough goal. There were no tactical adjustments as McMinn stayed in its 4-5-1 formation, but in the second half the Cherokees slowed down a bit and that sped up their attack.
“In the first half I think we were a bit anxious,” McMinn Coach Duane Rikard said. “We kept the ball a little too long. The second half, we passed the ball better and we weren’t as anxious to shoot and that opened up some scoring opportunities. I think that first goal really fired us up and helped us get going.”
Rikard also praised his goalie, Noah Graybeal, and the back line.
“I thought Noah played really well,” Rikard said. “And our back line played well too. Eli (Underdown) swept the ball off the line that would have been a goal and that was a big turning movement for us. That would have made it 1-0, Bradley, and they could have just sat back (defensively). We don’t really have substitutes for our back line so they have played about 800 minutes of soccer, but they have done a good job.”
Rikard thinks this team is the type of team that works well together, even when things aren’t going well.
“They get on each other, but they do it in the right way,” Rikard said. “They inspire each other.”
Rikard said the win is a good one for McMinn because Bradley is much improved. The win makes the Cherokees 6-3-1 on the season, which Rikard said is tied for the second best record in his five years at the helm.
McMinn will now travel to Walker Valley on Thursday for another district matchup. First kick is set for 7 p.m.
McMinn 5, Bradley 1:The first half saw a lot of close calls and good saves from both goalies.
Zaamel Mercer, Raymond Reyes and Spencer Sullins all had quality shots that were saved. Sullins also had a shot bang off the post.
Despite outshooting Bradley and holding possession for an extended amount of time, the contest was scoreless at the half.
That changed, however, in the opening minutes of the second half as Mercer lifted a shot from 25 yards out just over the outstretched fingertips of Bradley’s goalie to make it 1-0. Ervin picked up an assist on the play.
The Bears later evened the game at 1-1 on a penalty kick, but that was the extent of Bradley’s scoring, though Graybeal still had to come away with several saves.
The Cherokees then peppered Bradley’s goalie with shots for the rest of the game and four of those reached the back of the net.
The next two goals were by Brady Ervin. On his first one, he dribbled around a pair of defenders and slotted in the shot. The other one came after a scramble in front of the net.
Already ahead 3-1, McMinn poured it on. Reyes scored off a deflection and then Sullins had a tap in goal off an assist by Reyes to make it 5-1.
McMinn fired off 22 shots on goal compared to 10 for Bradley. In another indication of McMinn’s dominance, the Cherokees generated 10 corner kicks while Bradley had four. Graybeal made eight saves for McMinn.
