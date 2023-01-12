Tennessee Wesleyan picked the right time and the right opponent to get back on the winning track.
The Bulldogs led start to finish of their 70-62 win over nearby rival Bryan College on Wednesday at James L. Robb Gymnasium in Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) play.
TWU (11-3, 10-3 AAC) bounced back from a 23-point loss Saturday at Reinhardt to stay at second place in the conference standings.
“We needed a game like this after taking the loss that we did on the road,” said Wesleyan head coach Ray Stone. “It feels good to come back home with a lot of energy, and we knew they were going to give us a really good game. And we stepped up and matched their intensity, and we were able to come away with the win.”
Kobe Pride led three double-figure scorers for the Bulldogs with 13 points on 6-10 shooting. Elisha Mayberry and Peyton West scored 12 points each, with West making four 3-pointers.
TWU shot 44.6% from the floor while holding the Lions to 36.8% field goal shooting and also out-rebounded Bryan 48-34.
“Like I said before, they’re going to make runs, they’ve got some guys that can really score if they get a look at the basket,” Stone said. “We were fortunate. They did get more open looks than we wanted them to see tonight, and it just so happened they missed them, so we were fortunate for that. But, hey, it’s about time the ball bounces our way.”
The Bulldogs led as much as 28-12 with 6:14 left in the first half, but Bryan ended the half on a 15-5 run, trimming TWU’s lead to 33-25 at halftime. The Lions got even closer in the first three minutes of the second half, cutting the Bulldogs’ advantage to 35-32.
But Pride converted a three-point play, and Mayberry hit three jumpers to continue a 10-0 run that put Wesleyan back in control. TWU led 45-32 with 12:59 left in the game and increased its lead back to as many as 16 points, up 60-44 with five minutes remaining. Bryan got no closer than eight points the rest of the way.
Stone did express concerns about the Bulldogs’ 16 turnovers that led to 17 Bryan points.
“With the style that we play, trying to get up and down, that was one of the things coming into this game was that we wanted to get out in transition and push the basketball and try to get easy buckets,” Stone said. “So you’ve got to live with a few turnovers, but yes, one too many turnovers. A lot of them were careless, not making any excuses or anything, but we do have to take care of the basketball a lot better. Down the stretch in close games, that’s the difference in the ball game.”
LADY LIONS 58, LADY BULLDOGS 55: Lately, TWU’s women have shown they can compete with the teams in the upper echelons of the AAC, and they did do again Wednesday.
But 28.6% field goal shooting for the game, including several missed shots in the fourth quarter that could’ve put further pressure on Bryan, sent the Lady Bulldogs (9-6, 7-6) to defeat.
"We showed a lot of heart and we showed a lot of fight. I know we rebounded pretty well, we defended them very, very well,” said Lady Bulldogs head coach Jeff Rice. “I told them before the game, the main thing is we have shown we can play with these good teams. But at some point, we've got to beat one of these good teams. I am not into moral victories, and it was closer than it was over there, but I want to win the basketball game. And we were probably one big shot away from having a really good chance to do that.”
Wednesday’s game in James L. Robb Gymnasium was a turnaround from a 26-point defeat against the Lady Lions on the road in November. In that game, Bryan made 17 3-pointers, but the Lady Bulldogs limited the Lady Lions to only three makes from downtown Wednesday.
"We don't give up 17 freaking threes like we did over there, and that was kind of the difference in the basketball game,” Rice said. “I thought we fought very well. We never could get in sync offensively. We got some good shots, we knocked down a few shots, but it always was rushed.”
Bryan never led by more than six points within the first three quarters, and TWU took the lead four times in the third quarter before the Lady Lions nudged back ahead 39-37 entering the fourth.
The Lady Bulldogs, struggling to make shots, fell behind 54-46 with 1:11 left, but Jordan Wright drained a 3-pointer and then a layup to bring them within 54-51 with 33 seconds left. Yeika Jimenez Diaz got TWU within 57-55 on her driving layup with seven seconds left.
But one more Bryan free throw forced the Lady Bulldogs to make a three to tie, but the attempt was well off the mark.
Diaz led TWU with 14 points and Wright, a former McMinn Central standout, finished with 11.
Former McMinn County standout Kaitlynn Hennessee scored 10 points for Bryan, including a perfect 6-6 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter.
Both TWU basketball teams are on the road Saturday at St. Andrews to continue AAC play.
