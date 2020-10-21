DECATUR — Meigs County wrapped up its fourth consecutive Region 2-2A title last week, but that doesn’t mean the Tigers will be in cruise control the final two weeks of the regular season.
“We have got to get better,” Meigs Coach Jason Fitzgerald said. “We have two weeks before the playoffs and we have to get better each week. It’s about getting better and taking every opportunity we have to play Friday nightand making the most of it.”
Meigs’ next opportunity for improvement is this Friday at 7:30 p.m. when the Tigers (8-0) travel to rival Polk County (0-8). While the Wildcats have been down for the last several years, some Meigs fans remember when the Tigers and Wildcats fought tooth and nail. In fact, Polk has the advantage, going 35-27-1 against the Tigers all-time according to Tennessee Prep Football Database.
“When I got here they said you have to beat McMinn Central and Polk,” Fitzgerald said. “Those have been Meigs’ two biggest rivals over the years. We’ve got to go on the road and be ready to play.”
Fitzgerald has not lost to Polk and lost only once to Central. Polk is struggling again this year, but Fitzgerald said the Wildcats are better than they were a year ago.
“They are a much improved team from last year. Coach (Rusty) Brewer has done a good job with them,” Fitzgerald said. “They will be solid. It looks like they have better line play up front. Looks like they have more speed than they did last year. Polk is a little different. In the past they have been run, run, run. They are going to throw the ball some. We have to be ready for that.”
But while Fitzgerald always respects whoever is across the line of scrimmage, with the region title sealed and delivered now is the time to shore up any shortcomings before the playoffs.
“At practice this week we have really been working ourselves, getting better at what we need to be getting better at,” Fitzgerald said. “Playing South Pittsburg and then Oneida showed us our weaknesses and we are trying to get those corrected this week and be the best football team we can be Friday night.”
Fitzgerald said Meigs is simply grateful to have a game on Friday night, at least as of Tuesday night it did. With COVID-19 around, games can be taken away at any moment.
“You know there have been many teams that haven’t gotten to play Friday night and you’ve just got to be glad we’ve got another opportunity to play this Friday, hopefully, and make the most of it. We are doing what we can. We are making sure we are keeping things clean. We try to separate people as much as possible. The players worry about it just like every coach does, but that’s just part of it. We just have to adapt to it and move on.”
Fitzgerald said there are three priorities for the next two weeks.
“Winning, improving and staying healthy,” Fitzgerald said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.