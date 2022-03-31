WILLIAMSBURG, Kentucky — No. 2 Tennessee Wesleyan won one for Neyland Pickel.
The Bulldogs broke a 4-4 tie in the fifth inning and added an insurance run in the ninth to defeat No. 25 University of the Cumberlands 6-4 on the road Tuesday.
Zach Hogueisson’s single, scoring Carson Ford, put TWU (33-2) ahead for good in the fifth. Chad Picton hit an RBI single in the ninth.
Wesleyan out-hit Cumberlands 8-6. Livan Reinoso hit a three-run home run in the first inning.
Kyle Bloor picked up the win on the mound with seven strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings of work, relieving Michael Taylor after his 3 2/3-inning start. Liam Doolan got the save.
The Bulldogs are home for the first time in more than two weeks this weekend against AAC opponent Bluefield. The first game of the league series is 3 p.m. Friday at Athens Insurance Stadium, with a doubleheader following 1 p.m. Saturday.
