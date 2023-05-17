MAYNARDVILLE – With a state tournament appearance on the line, McMinn Central ran into an obstacle too steep to overcome in the form of Union County’s pitching and hitting.
And the Chargers’ breakout season ended in the Class 2A sectional series with losses of 8-5 and 7-1 to the Patriots on Wednesday at Union County High School.
“They’re a good-hitting team,” said Central head coach Chris Shepherd. “They swung the bats, and they had two good pitchers that threw strikes and were mid- to upper-80s guys. We hit the ball, we had runners on multiple times, but we just couldn’t get that big two-out hit. But good God, that team can swing it.”
The Chargers (21-9) fell behind 6-0 after three innings in the first game before RBI singles from Ayden Plemons and Hunter Rayburn scored their first two runs in the top of the fourth inning.
Down 8-2 going into the seventh, Central got started with a Rayburn lead-off double, and the freshman scored when Kensen Wilcox’s fly ball to center field got dropped. A Union infielder later dropped a McCain Baker pop fly, scoring another run, and Alex Ring singled to get the Chargers within three runs before a flyout ended their rally.
Central could not continue that late momentum into the second game, falling behind 1-0 on a squeeze play in the second inning, then further behind on a solo home run in the third and an RBI single after an error in the fifth.
Down 3-0 into the bottom of the fifth, Rayburn singled and Wilcox doubled to start, and Baker’s RBI single drew the Chargers within 3-1.
But the Patriots took the momentum right back with a four-run sixth inning, which started with a lead-off double. Two RBI singles and then an infield error left Central in a 7-1 hole. The Chargers got one runner on in the sixth on a Ring lead-off single, then two in the seventh on an error and hit batter, but they could get nobody home those last two innings of their season.
The teams finished with nine hits each in the first game, but Union out-hit the Chargers 10-5 in the nightcap.
Central baseball finished with more than 20 wins and reached the sectional round for the first time since the 2009 state tournament season.
“Still, regardless of the outcome these boys have done a thing that hasn’t been done in (14) years over here,” Shepherd said. “And to be the last spring sport standing around here, that means a lot.”
The Chargers graduate five seniors – Baker, Ring, Spencer Skidmore, AJ Hall and Casey Wade – a class that includes the first four-year players under Shepherd.
The year before the arrival of Shepherd and this outgoing senior class, Central baseball experienced a 3-22 season in 2019 with only 11 active players on roster. COVID-19 wiped out Shepherd’s debut season of 2020, and the Chargers finished with single-digit wins in 2021 and 2022 before returning to prominence this spring.
“These seniors have built a foundation. When we came here, this program was not in good shape,” Shepherd said. “There were 11 players. These five came out and they have stuck with it. And it has been bad the last couple of years and they have stuck with it, day in and day out. And this year, they came with energy they showed up early, they did things off the field, and they stayed after.
“This senior class, they’ve got some big shoes to fill in the next few years, but the foundation they have built – I always preach about leaving something better than you found it. And by God, these boys have left the program better than they have found it.”
The Chargers expect to return several key players for next season, many of whom were freshmen and sophomores this year. That includes their top two pitchers this season, Zak Derrick and Tyler Oaks, who were sophomores, and freshmen Rayburn, Wilcox and Bryce Hammond who all played important roles in this year’s run to the sectional.
“It shows these younger guys how to play the game the right way and what it takes to win 21 games,” Shepherd said. “Showing up in March ready to play baseball thinking you’re going to win baseball games and you’re going to start, it doesn’t happen. These guys all played fall ball, they all played summer ball, they’re all busting their tail in the weight room, they’re doing extra stuff day in and day out. And if these younger guys haven’t seen how much they do extra, these younger guys are going to watch other guys watch. Because those guys (seniors) have wanted it for years, and this year they finally have to get to see the results of their hard work come through.”
