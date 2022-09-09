CLEVELAND – Big plays were all the difference, and unfortunately for McMinn County, it was Bradley Central making most of them, especially in the first half.
The Bears’ offense busted three plays of longer than 35 yards, two of those for touchdowns, and the Cherokees found themselves in too deep a hole to climb out of in a 42-24 defeat in the 99th meeting between the two archrivals Thursday at Bear Stadium.
“They’re technical things. They’re not things that we feel like that we didn’t have the opportunity to stop them,” said Tribe head coach Bo Cagle. “We just didn’t do things right. So you watch film and you get better from that. And we’re not playing our best football right now, but we’re not at the end of the year yet, either. So we’re going to get better, take that stairstep up, and we’ll improve the second half.”
McMinn (2-2) had only 13 total yards of offense at the end of the first quarter and 30 before its final drive of the half, when it finally got something going down 21-0. Caden Hester, starting at quarterback in place of Jayden Miller due to Miller’s injured throwing shoulder, found Hayden Smith for a 59-yard gain. A Bradley personal foul on the same drive set up Spencer Sullins for a 29-yard field goal that gave the Cherokees their first three points as the first half ended.
A big play on the Tribe’s previous possession, a 44-yard completion to Ethan Faulkner, was wiped off due to an offensive pass interference call, one of McMinn’s nine penalties for 68 yards for the game.
“There were a couple of plays there we missed in the first half just to get us some points,” Cagle said. “We go in there in halftime 21-10 and you’d feel better about what you’re doing. We played better in the third quarter, we came out the gate after halftime doing that, but there’s too big of a hole to climb out of, and we just couldn’t get there tonight.”
The Bears (4-0), meanwhile, had 165 yards of total offense by the end of the first quarter, the vast majority of that total on three plays. A 78-yard J’Alan Terry touchdown run on a jet sweep put Bradley ahead 7-0 at 4:55 left in the first. Then on the Bears’ next drive, a 37-yard pass from Damarius Ballard to Marcus Goree Jr., followed two plays later by a 45-yard completion to Jarrius Rogers, left McMinn staring at a 14-0 deficit.
Rogers, who finished with 185 receiving yards on just three catches, also broke off a long punt return to the Tribe 5-yard line with 3:50 left before halftime, and Bradley found the end zone four plays later on Terry’s fourth-down run.
Another Ballard to Rogers connection happened for 73 yards and a touchdown on the third play of Bradley’s possession to start the third quarter, extending its lead to 28-3.
But then McMinn’s offense came alive, with six Cody Thompson runs advancing the Cherokees to the Bears’ 29-yard line, then Hester keeping on a run the rest of the way for the Tribe’s first touchdown at 7:22 left in the third quarter.
After a three-and-out, Thompson then struck on a 41-yard sprint up the middle of the field to bring McMinn within 28-17, threatening to make it a game again with 4:07 left in the third.
But Ballard found Rogers in space again for 67 yards on the first play of Bradley’s ensuing possession, down to the Cherokees’ 13-yard line. The Bears scored five plays later.
Bradley then put the game away with a fourth-quarter drive of 15 plays and nearly seven minutes against a tiring Tribe defense. Even so, the Bears needed four snaps within the Cherokees’ five to finish with their last touchdown to make the score 42-17 with 4:29 left in the game.
“We had opportunities to make stops on the goal line, which I was really excited about this one in the fourth quarter because we had nothing left to play for, and our kids fought five plays inside the five there before they scored,” Cagle said. “I was pleased with that, and I was pleased with our kids not giving up, for sure.”
Thompson scored McMinn’s last touchdown on the answering possession with 1:47 remaining, a 13-yard run capping a nine-play, 71-yard drive. Thompson finished with 166 yards and two scored on 24 carries, the bulk of those yards coming in a much-improved second half for the Cherokees’ offense.
“Cody is an inside runner. He fights hard and he’s always falling forward,” Cagle said. “He got extra yards from effort, and he did a good job tonight. And I thought the second half, our offensive line was changing the line of scrimmage on every play. Even when it didn’t look like we were gaining yards, we were gaining three yards because the line of scrimmage was moving down the field, and they were playing physical. And I think it had something to do with being simple and going at it, going right at them and just not worrying about anything else.”
Both rivals had come into Thursday’s game state-ranked at No. 9 in their respective classes in this week’s Associated Press poll, the Cherokees in 5A and the Bears in 6A. With McMinn’s loss, it fell to 41-55-3 all-time against Bradley.
McMinn is back home next Friday, Sept. 16, returning to Region 4-5A play against Howard. Kickoff time for that game is 7:30 p.m. in Cherokee Stadium.
