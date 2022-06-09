A reunion is in place for Seth Schaffer.
The 2015 graduate from Sequoyah makes a familiar trip across Highway 68 to his new basketball home.
Schaffer reunited with Jeremy Henderson, one of his coaches from his playing days, as the newest assistant on the Sweetwater staff.
“He is very familiar with the area. I am very familiar with him overall and I know his character. He has a high basketball IQ, a great work ethic and he is going to be a good addition to our staff,” Henderson said.
At one point, the two were neighbors, helping Henderson become familiar with the newest member of his program.
“The last four or five years, I have worked with the guards when it comes to position work. So, I am excited for him to come in and work with our guards. I think that is a good addition,” Henderson said. “On a personal level, I know his work ethic, the commitment that he has, knowledge of the game and he is very mature for his age. Every box, with him, you can check as far as what we were looking for.”
Schaffer has quickly built up his coaching resume. Starting his freshman year of college, he began coaching the Vonore Middle School boys’ program. After graduating from Tennessee Wesleyan in 2019, Schaffer joined the staff at his alma mater, spending two seasons coaching freshman and junior varsity while being a varsity assistant.
He worked on the McMinn County staff from 2021-22.
“I think it is just a great group of kids that have high expectations. A lot has been demanded of them and you can tell they are used to it. They don’t have to be asked more than once and that shows on the court,” Schaffer said. “They are tough kids. Even though it has only been a few days, it feels like probably the toughest group of kids I have been around.”
Henderson’s style of basketball, built on the back of a solid defense, is something Schaffer is familiar with.
“He has always been big on defense, which I am too. I have always wanted to have the opportunity to coach with (Henderson). I can already tell just from the few days of camp what kind of culture has been built — hard-nosed, everyone plays hard mentality,” Schaffer said. “They are used to winning. You can tell they are used to winning.”
Schaffer played as a two-guard at Sequoyah. His addition to the staff, and the time he will spend with the guards, has Henderson eager for the season.
“Honestly, we have had talks in the past about him joining us, but it just did not work out. The timing was just right and we had a spot come open. It would be a really good fit for us,” Henderson said. “I expect Seth Schaffer to come right in and fit well. So far, after just a few days, he has been a perfect fit.”
Schaffer adds to a staff that is familiar with the area. The only difference between the district he played in and District 3-2A is the addition of Tellico Plains and Kingston.
“I am definitely familiar with these programs. Personnel changes every year and coaches change systems depending on their personnel, but I am familiar with several of the coaches,” Schaffer said.
Schaffer’s high school coach, Daniel Curtis, remains at McMinn Central.
Kichal Jennings will return to the Sweetwater staff. Schaffer replaces Gabe Sneed, who also serves as an assistant for Sweetwater football.
Snead has a second child on the way.
Schaffer will teach personal finance and physical education in the high school.
Sweetwater went 21-6 in the 2021-22 season, winning all 12 regular season and district tournament games. The Wildcats graduated a senior class that saw plenty of time on the court, including Jayce Upton.
