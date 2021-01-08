Riceville swept its home basketball games against Calhoun on Thursday.
The Lady Wildcats won the girls' game 48-10, led by Hanah Clark with 18 points, Ellie Whaley 12 and Katelyn Edmonds 8. For Calhoun, Brianna Moore scored 6 points and Anna Lea McCay and Alasia McDermott 2 each.
Riceville's boys won 56-15. Will Benton led the Wildcats with 14 points, and Jacquez Williams scored 10 and Brady Mullins 8. For Calhoun, Landon Shirk scored 8 points, Brody Croomes 5 and Hayes Prince 2.
