The McMinn County boys turned a few heads in summer basketball, which has carried over into some significantly positive predictions for the Cherokees’ 2021-2022 season even after an offseason of significant change.
New head coach Randy Casey arrived at a roster that had graduated eight seniors from last year’s team, but the Tribe was picked in late October to finish second in District 5-4A by the other coaches and third by the media.
And Casey, who previously had been a successful coach in Kentucky, is embracing the high expectations outside voices have for the Tribe when they tip off their season 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against Clinton. But what’s even more important to the Cherokees are their own goals, which are higher still.
“We’re honored by that, but we’re more concerned with where we finish,” Casey said. “And expectations are high, and that’s great, that’s what we want. But that’s great, media and coaches, that’s their expectations, but ours are higher.”
McMinn’s successful summer circuit included games against Howard, Tyner Academy, Hamilton Heights, Farragut and state champion of the former Class AA Greeneville — a slate that Casey said laid a strong foundation for the rest of the offseason.
“The thing that we were looking for more than anything is to compete every season,” Casey said. “Play as hard as you can play for as long as you can play, and then take a break and go right back. And that’s what our guys did, and obviously we weren’t too complex this summer. We were just doing a few little things, some organizational and spacing stuff offensively and defensively. But our deal was we were going to compete every second, and we did that, and our results were good this summer.”
The Cherokees have just two seniors this year, Ty Runyan and Jackub Wilcox, both of whom Casey said have stepped into clear leadership roles. Runyan has been attracting recent college attention, and Casey said he is “arguably one of the best players in the region, if not in this part of the state.”
Six juniors are in the program, with Tucker Monroe being described by Casey as “one of the top two or three shooters I’ve ever coached,” as well as a leader by example. Davion Evans is the lightning-quick point guard that Casey regarded as the program’s most improved player. Hayden Smith, Carson Black and Caden Hester will also play significant roles, either as the first players off the bench or as starters. Tyrek Moss is also listed on varsity.
Black, in particular, does the dirty work for McMinn like chasing down loose balls, diving to the floor and drawing charges.
Eleven sophomores are in the program, with Dez Smith and Trent Peak expected to be a large part of what the Cherokees do. Casey noted Peak, a transfer from Sequoyah, as an outstanding shooter with a high basketball IQ.
Rounding out the sophomore class are Hunter McDonald, Rylan Adams, Nate Alexander, Riley Owen, Harris McPhail, Landon Feggins, Zach Hillario, Gabriel Adndrino and Brayden Mayfield.
Of the freshmen, Casey mentioned that Landon Shirk could end up being a special player. And the 6’4” Will Benton has made strides in the offseason with his work ethic. Daylen Spradling and Jacquez Williams could also factor for the tribe this season. Also listed on the roster as freshmen are Jordan Marbury, Dane Pennington, Jacob Sharp, Christian Cooper, Braylen Smith, Dakota Thompson, Tyler Wortman, Landon Hayes, Hunter Allen, Jose Jerez and Davis Pierce.
“These guys have been a pleasure to coach, and I don’t see anything that will change that over the course of the season,” Casey said. “I think everybody’s minds are right, their hearts are right, and we’re ready to roll.”
Basketball has expanded to four classes starting this year, and McMinn’s district has seen some changes with East Hamilton and Soddy-Daisy exiting and Rhea County and Howard joining, but one thing that hasn’t changed is that Cleveland is once again the team to beat. The Blue Raiders have won district championships four out of the last five years.
The Cherokees will not only be chasing Cleveland, but also trying to out-battle long-standing rivals Bradley Central, Walker Valley and Ooltewah, as well as deal with the newcomer in Howard that is athletic up and down its roster and what Casey expects will be an improved Rhea County team.
“There’s no nights off in our district,” Casey said. “Everybody can play, and if you’re not ready, you’re going to get your tail beat no matter which one of the district games you’re playing.”
And after the home opener against Clinton, the Cherokees begin six straight road games at Oak Ridge, McMinn Central, Heritage, Maryville, Meigs County and Walker Valley. Tyner and Polk County are also non-district games, and McMinn will play in the Smoky Mountain Classic right before Christmas and at a tournament in Cleveland right after the holiday.
But so far, Casey sees signs that this McMinn team could be one of the better ones he has coached in his career, which has included region championships and an Elite Eight finish in Kentucky.
“I told the guys, ‘This is your team.’ And the best teams I’ve every been a part of, it’s been player-driven,” Casey said. “Not coach-driven, player-driven. And our guys have really accepted that and have taken ownership and hold themselves and each other accountable.”
If that continues, Casey believes McMinn can factor into the race for district and region titles itself — and perhaps all the way to Murfreesboro for the state tournament.
“If our guys continue to play together and play hard and we don’t have any injuries, I’ll just say this: I feel like at the end, in district and region when the money’s on the line, we’ll have a big say in what happens,” Casey said. “That’s how I feel. And I wouldn’t say that if I didn’t feel that way.
“The big picture is getting to Murfreesboro. The big picture is getting to the state tournament and having a chance to win the state championship. And I’ve been fortunate to be able to get there several times in Kentucky, never won it, but we were there several times, and once you get a taste of that it’s all you think about. And that’s what I’m trying to tell our kids that all it takes is one time, and that is all that will be on their mind the rest of their careers and the rest of their lives.”
