Coach Sam Roberts has made it a point to sign as many of the best area athletes to Tennessee Wesleyan as possible, and he believes he did just that with two McMinn County seniors recently.
Aubrey Pickel and Ryan Pope will head to TWU together after being teammates for four years in high school, both signing their letters of intent to continue their education and track and field career there during the same afternoon in May.
“The best kids from the local schools, we always want to get, and that’s these two right here,” Roberts said at the signing ceremony.
By going to TWU, Pickel will be going where she is already effectively family, as Wesleyan has already done so much for her younger brother, Neyland, who is still locked in his third battle with cancer. TWU’s baseball team adopted Neyland, so to speak, and he and his family have attended many Bulldogs baseball games for the last three seasons, often traveling with the team to away games and postseason tournaments.
“Family is a big thing to me, so going into TWU, they’re already part of our family,” Pickel said. “So I’m excited.”
And now Neyland, whose story received national attention after the baseball Bulldogs’ trip to the NAIA World Series two years ago, will have another sport at Wesleyan to watch with his sister there.
“That’s super-cool. That’s just another part of that story that makes it special and fun and real,” Roberts said. “And we’re just excited that we’ll have somebody that’s nationally known coming to our track meets too, now.”
In addition, Pickel, who will major in nursing, believes Wesleyan is where she can have a lot of success both athletically and academically.
“I’m nervous, but excited because I know I can do good things,” Pickel said. “And I think TWU will be able to provide me with the sources I need to be able to do that.”
Family was also a major factor for Pope in her decision to attend TWU.
“It means a lot to me, because No. 1, I can stay at home with my grandmother, who’s sick and needs me at the house,” said Pope, who intends to major in criminal justice, minor in psychology and go into law enforcement. “But I can still run and pursue my career and what I want to do later in life.”
Pope’s main event at McMinn was the 400-meter dash, and she was also a member of the Lady Cherokees’ 4x800m relay team this season. Roberts and McMinn coach Jeff Galloway both consider Pope a versatile athlete, to the point they even differ a little on what events she may end up doing at Wesleyan.
Galloway believes Pope can really excel in the distance races, such as the 800, 1600 or 3200.
“She’s got a lot of speed and a lot of potential,” Galloway said. “I think her biggest drawback is one of her strengths — she loves the 400. She’s more of a distance runner, but I haven’t convinced her of that in four years.
“She tried cross country this year and didn’t quite work out between her job and whatever. She runs the 4x8 as well, and she may be just about the fastest one they’ve got as far as the 800 goes, which means in college they may ask her to step up to the 800 or maybe the 1600. They may get her in cross, and if they get her in cross you’ll see a totally different Ryan.”
Roberts figures Pope will start out in the 400, and then they’ll figure it out from there.
“Ryan, we’re looking at her mainly for the 400, and I don’t know whether she’ll run more than that or less than that,” Roberts said. “But she’ll probably join our 200-400 group to start out, and we’re looking for her to be on our relays and look for her to be a solid contributor as a freshman. She already runs fast enough to help us, so that’s why we’re excited to get her, too.”
Pickel was also described as a versatile athlete by both Galloway and Roberts. Along with Pope, Pickel was on the 4x800 relay team this season and has also been in the sprint relays at McMinn. Pickel’s signature event has been the 300-meter hurdles, which she advanced to the Section 2-Large Class meet in this year.
“She’s run cross country for us, played basketball here, and she’s doing track, which means she can do a distance event or a sprint event,” Galloway said.
Roberts confirmed Pickel will run cross country this fall at Wesleyan, but as for track, anything from long hurdles to distance races to even the steeplechase are all possibilities.
“She already had some experience with that (cross-country), and we think she’s a really good fit with that group of girls,” Roberts said. “Really nice, and they’re older and experienced, and it brings her in where she doesn’t have to stress out over having to be an All-American as a freshman.”
The steeplechase is five laps around the track with hurdles and water obstacles to clear, and it’s an event Galloway believes Pickel could do well at for TWU.
“Because she has an endurance background and a hurdles background, she should be really good at that,” Galloway said. “I’m excited for her. She’s had a positive attitude all the time she’s been here, and you don’t get a lot of those sometimes.”
Whatever events they end up performing, Pickel and Pope both feel ready for the challenge.
“I’ve already had to work hard here, so going to a college atmosphere, I’m going to have to work way harder,” Pickel said. “But I’m willing to. My goal is to come out and do my best, better than what other people are going to expect of me. I would love to go past that boundary.”
Pope already has one goal set for her freshman year with Wesleyan in her favorite event.
“I definitely want to break a minute flat in the 400, so that’s probably my biggest goal,” Pope said. “I’ve come a long way, but I definitely couldn’t have done it without my coaches and friends and all the support around me.”
And Pope has another goal, as well — joining Pickel on a relay team and keeping that partnership going into college.
“I just hope that next year, me and Aubrey can still run together and be on the same relay and stuff,” Pope said.
