KNOXVILLE – Josh Loveday and Bradley Dunkle are trying out a different format from what they're accustomed to, with a Tennessee Golf Association state championship on the line.
The two former McMinn Central and current Tennessee Wesleyan golfers will be competing in the Men's Match Play Championship, which takes place July 12-15 at Tennessee National Golf Club in Loudon.
For Loveday, a rising sophomore at TWU, it will be his first time competing in a match play tournament.
"I'm just pumped. I'm playing in a few qualifiers this summer, but this was one of the tournaments I really wanted to qualify for because of how fun and how unique it will be," Loveday said. "I've never played in a match play tournament before. I've only played with my buddies or whatever. But I think this will be fun and will be a different atmosphere."
Compared to the more familiar stroke play, which determines winners based on low score after all 18 holes, in match play each hole is scored separately, and the object is to win more holes than your opponent.
"It's more of a one-on-one type of thing, where it's like, their shot influences your shot," Loveday said. "And it's a little more pressure, but it's more fun because it's a more aggressive type of play."
Aiming for par on every hole is something Dunkle has always made a goal every time he hits the course, and he believes it is especially important for match play. And Dunkle, a rising junior at Wesleyan, will try to do it on a course at Tennessee National he is not familiar with.
“I’ve heard it’s hard, I’ve heard it’s long," Dunkle said. "But whenever I’m playing good I tend to make a lot of pars, and pars win match play. So I’m hoping I can go play my game and have a good round."
To qualify for the Match Play Championship, Loveday and Dunkle played a single-round stroke play qualifying tournament Monday at Willow Creek Golf Course in Knoxville, and both of them finished in the top 10 to move on to the main event.
Loveday’s 1-under-par 70 was tied for fourth in the qualifying tournament, and Dunkle carded an even-par 71, which was good for a tie for seventh. Loveday and Dunkle both competed as members of Ridgewood Golf Club.
“I’m pretty excited, because this was my first qualifier," Dunkle said. "So it’s pretty cool to actually get through the first one ever. It was pretty nerve-wracking."
Dunkle and Loveday were riding momentum from the Etowah Rotary tournament earlier in June that they, as members of the Ridgewood team, won by 11 strokes over the team from Springbrook.
“That really just pumped me up and gave me some confidence, and it helped me have a good round in qualifier, and I just went and played," Dunkle said.
"It was really fun winning that. We just played really well and just fed off each other," Loveday added. "So yeah, I guess it gave us a little bit of confidence, me and Bradley, going into this and I guess a little bit of motivation. It felt good knowing we were able to keep that good play going."
The field in the Match Play Championship will be 64 players, split into 16 groups of four people. The golfer in each group with the best record will advance into a 16-man single elimination bracket to determine the champion.
Loveday and Dunkle were instrumental in TWU’s fourth-place finish in the Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) Spring Championship this past season. The Bulldogs finished the regular season ranked No. 19 in the NAIA.
During their high school careers at Central, Dunkle and Loveday each played in two TSSAA state tournaments. Dunkle was a district medalist in 2018 and Loveday in 2019 and 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.