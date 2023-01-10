CLEVELAND – McMinn boys basketball stays undefeated in district play Girls couldn't overcome injuries fall to Bradley Tuesday.
The McMinn Cherokees and the Bradley Bears in the first quarter went back and forth but the Cherokees took the 11-9 lead into the second quarter. The Cherokees didn't allow any second chances opportunities and limited the Bears to one shot in the first quarter.
The Cherokees (12-6, 5-0) used the second quarter to expand their lead as they led 18-13 with 5:03 left to play in the first half. The Cherokees expanded their lead to 25-16 with 3:39 left to play in the first half forcing a Bears timeout. The Cherokees would hit three-threes in the second quarter and go into half leading 33-22.
“We felt like we had them on the verge the whole first half, we felt like we were going to take control. I told our guys to calm down, relax and trust what we do,” said head coach Randy Casey.
The three-point shot was used again by the Cherokees as they hit three more in the third. Caden Hester had two and Tucker Monroe made a corner three. McMinn didn’t allow the Bears to make a three in the quarter, winning the quarter 18-16. The Cherokees went into the fourth with a 51-38 lead.
The Cherokees did just enough in the fourth as the Bears made their late push. Hayden Smith hit timely shots and finished with a game high 22 points.
“I thought Hayden smith was tremendous tonight he was all over the place super active and when he does that it makes our team so much better,” said Casey. “I’m really proud of my team. We still control our own destiny, we still undefeated in the district so that’s what we like.”
A scoreless first quarter by the Lady Cherokees set the stage for a blowout loss on the road Tuesday to Bradley Central Lady Bears 82-18
McMinn Lady Cherokees (12-8, 4-1). Sloppy ball handling and missed layups by the Lady Cherokees led them to be down 24-0 at the end of the first quarter. quarter.
The game got out of hand from the Lady Cherokees as they trailed 52-3 going into the half. The Lady Bears (17-0, 5-0) defense was just suffocating, and relentless not allowing no easy baskets at the rim. Aubrey Gonzalez missed Tuesday's game due to the ankle injury she suffered Friday.
“They were better than us, but we kept fighting. That's the first time we were without them (Gonzalez, Peytyn Oliver,) we just got to have people step up, that's just the way it goes,” said head coach David Tucker. “We had guards that had to do things that hadn’t played, and you come into a place like this it had to be tuff.”
Jaz Moses scored a team high seven as the Lady bears would like to put this game behind them and get ready for Friday’s opponent Cleveland High School.
“Well look forward to Friday night, correct it and go with it and do the best we can,” Tucker said.
