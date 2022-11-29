Englewood splits with Tellico Plains From staff reports Nov 29, 2022 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Englewood split its basketball games Tuesday at Tellico Plains.The Lady Rams won 34-22, led by Alahna Powell with 12 points and Lily Wright and Malea Masingale with 9 each. Leading Tellico was Jaiden Moses with 18 points.Englewood's boys lost 31-25. Corey Brackett led the Rams with 10 points, and Cam Wade added 5. For Tellico, Toby Millsaps scored 10 points and Trevor Kibler 9. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Englewood Tellico Plains Rams Sport Boys Basketball Game Corey Brackett Toby Millsaps Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now DPA announces 2022 All-Area Football Team Athens animal shelter to be renamed for Wallace after move COLUMN: Good riddance to Black & Blue Police reports for Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022 Police reports for Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022 Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Trending Recipes
