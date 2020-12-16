Tennessee Wesleyan University baseball is joining the growing list of baseball programs going with synthetic turf.
Construction is ongoing at Jack Bowling Baseball Field and the artificial turf is expected to be installed by Jan. 15.
TWU Baseball head coach Billy Berry said he and others were talking about different projects the program could undertake and installing a turf field seemed like the best option.
“It’s the project that would best enhance our field,” Berry said. “We really appreciate the fantastic job that Travis Barnett at Middle Creek Nursery did for the past seven or eight years (on the grass field). But we just decided this was the time to make a change.”
Berry said there were several reasons for the change.
“The players are excited, they like the turf fields,” Berry said. “Many of them have played on more turf fields than grass fields. So there is also the recruiting aspect. Also, there is almost no maintenance with a turf field. You just have to replace the pitcher’s mound and home plate once a year and that’s about it.”
TWU Athletic Director Donny Mayfield said most turf fields can last 12-15 years.
The biggest reason for the switch, however, is the weather.
“We don’t have to worry about whether it’s raining,” Berry said. “There are days that it’s not raining, but the field is still too wet for us to play on. So this gives us more days to play.”
There are differences between playing on grass and playing on turf.
“You get a truer bounce on turf,” Berry said. “It’s hard to get a bad hop. Now, the ball will come a little faster, that’s a bit of a trade off, but our guys will have time to get used to that.”
The turf may get hot in the summer, but the Bulldogs will be finished playing by then.
Berry declined to say how much the turf installation cost, but thanked the numerous donors that made the switch to turf possible. One of those he mentioned was former Wesleyan Coach Ashley Lawson.
“Without Ashley Lawson, this project may have never gotten off the ground,” Berry said. “But it was a collective effort and I appreciate everyone who helped us.”
Mayfield said those donors will be thanked publicly at a later date.
“I think this is a fantastic addition for a fantastic program,” Mayfield said. “It will add a lot to the facility.”
Berry said there are other projects that may come to fruition, but did not want to get into specifics.
The Bulldogs, who are ranked No. 5 in the 2021 NAIA Baseball Coaches’ Top 25 Preseason Poll, are scheduled to start the season in early February.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.