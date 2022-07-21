First-year head coach Kylie Whaley announced the Tennessee Wesleyan volleyball schedule for the 2022 season on Tuesday. The schedule features 30 matches in the regular season, highlighted by 14 home matches.
The season begins on the road for the volleyball team when they play four games over a two-day period at the Vette City Classic in Bowling Green, Ky. A tri-match on Aug. 27 represents the first home match of the regular season. The team faces NCAA Division III opponent Covenant College and Keiser University in their James L. Robb Gymnasium opener.
Tennessee Wesleyan stays at home for their next three matches against the University of the Cumberlands (Aug. 30), Fisk University (Aug. 31), and Union College (Sept. 8). The contest against Union is the team's Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) opener.
After going on the road for the next four contests, the Lady Bulldogs return to Athens for a three-match homestand. The first of the three is against Milligan University on Sept. 20. The homestand ends with back-to-back contests against Kentucky Christian University (Sept. 23) and Bluefield University (Sept. 24). The month of September closes with another road game and a second back-to-back home weekend with Reinhardt University (Sept. 30) and Point University (Oct. 1) coming to Athens for conference matches.
The first home contest in the month of October comes against Montreat College on Oct. 11. The team closes out the home portion of their schedule with a three-game homestand, beginning on Oct. 21 against Bryan College. Johnson University visits Athens on Oct. 25 as a part of the homestand and St. Andrews University is the team's final home match of the season on Oct. 29. The match will also serve as the team's Senior Day.
