Soccer Cherokees draw at Cumberland County From staff reports May 2, 2023 CROSSVILLE – The McMinn County boys' soccer team battled to a 2-2 draw Monday at Cumberland County High School.The first half ended in a scoreless tie. Preston Armstrong and Koby Cook scored the goals for the Cherokees (7-6-1).McMinn plays its regular-season finale 7 p.m. Thursday against Signal Mountain at the McMinn County Soccer Complex. It is senior night for the Tribe.
