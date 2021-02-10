One bad shooting streak to start the fourth quarter derailed Meigs County’s bid for a statement win on its area rival’s home court.
And McMinn County took advantage, rattling off a 14-2 run to begin the final period and turning what was a three-point lead after three quarters into an 81-62 Senior Night victory Tuesday at McMinn County High School.
Hayden Frank led five double-digit scorers for the Cherokees with 22 points and also pulled 12 rebounds for a double-double. The senior post scored 14 of his points in the second half.
“We just have to do a really good of getting him (Frank) the basketball, and we were able to do that tonight in the second half, particularly,” said McMinn coach Ed Clendenen. “We got it spread a little bit better, which we didn’t do in the first half as well as we would’ve liked. We didn’t push it hard, we didn’t hit our driving lanes very well, and we just executed a lot better in the second half.
“And I have to give Meigs County a lot of credit. They played very, very well tonight.”
Davion Evans scored 11 points and dished six assists, the sophomore starting McMinn’s fourth-quarter run with a pair of free throws and a drive to the hoop. And Donovan Daniel added 13 points and four rebounds, five of his points keeping that fourth-quarter burst going.
Ty Runyan notched a double-double of 10 points and 12 assists, and Andrew Beavers also scored 10 points with three 3-pointers.
The Cherokees (14-10) had led 53-50 after three quarters, but Daniel’s putback after two straight offensive rebounds capped the run and swelled the Tribe advantage to 67-52, and Meigs never got closer than 12 points again.
“McMinn’s older, bigger, stronger and quicker than we are,” said Meigs coach Sammy Perkinson. “And to beat a team like that, you’ve got to make shots and things have got to go your way, too. And they didn’t. You’ve got keep them off the boards, and you’ve got to do a little of everything pretty good, and if you miss out on one of them like turnovers or rebounding, then the score will come back to bite you in the fourth quarter, and it did.”
The Tigers (8-15) started the fourth quarter making just one of its seven field goal attempts, that a drive to the basket from Jackson Shaver. But with three competitive quarters Tuesday, Meigs’ effort was a far cry from this season’s first meeting with McMinn at the end of December, a 66-39 Cherokees win that had been a blowout from the start.
“Two things about this game were, No. 1, the shots weren’t falling in the fourth quarter,” Perkinson said. “We got good looks. And the second thing is we had too many turnovers at the top that gave them easy baskets. So we make a few shots, and it’s a different ball game. But I was proud of the kids. We put several quarters together in a row here. Just telling the kids, we had three good quarters against (McMinn) Central that turned into four against Polk (County), and we put three together at McMinn. So that’s a positive.”
It was Meigs off to a hot start Tuesday, with threes from Cole Owens and Payton Armour and an Ethan Meadows coast-to-coast layup putting the Tigers ahead 8-0. But triples from Jalan James and Beavers and six points from Frank fueled McMinn’s countering 21-6 spurt that lasted the rest of the opening period.
The Cherokees led 25-16 early in the second quarter when an Alex Shaumburg 3-pointer sparked an 18-4 run from Meigs. Levi Caldwell kept it going with a transition layup, Armour drained his second three and Meadows completed a three-point play and also hit from downtown. The Tigers led 34-29, but a couple of Runyan swipe-and-scores helped McMinn narrow its deficit to 36-35 at halftime.
“That’s a little bit disappointing on our straight-line drive efforts,” Clendenen said about the Tigers’ run. “But that’s basically what you give, since they have five guards out there on offense at one time. So where we were excelling on the offensive end, it was more of a struggle on the defensive end because we had some mismatches right there.”
Parker Bebb’s dunk off a Runyan assist was the first two of six Cherokee points to start the third quarter, but the Tigers prevented McMinn from getting ahead by more than six points that period with baskets from Seth Caldwell, Matthew Boshears, Armour and Meadows. Levi Caldwell evened up Meigs with the Tribe for the last time at 50-50, before a Frank putback and Bebb free throw put the Cherokees back ahead for good to end the third.
Meadows finished with 16 points to lead the Tigers, and Armour added 13 and Seth Caldwell 11.
Both boys’ teams are back in action Thursday, with Meigs returning to District 5-AA play at rival McMinn Central with a 7:30 p.m. tipoff. McMinn continues its non-district stretch at Alcoa on Thursday.
The girls’ game between McMinn and Meigs was canceled Tuesday due to COVID-19-related issues. As of press time, the Lady Cherokees are still scheduled to travel to Alcoa on Thursday for a 6 p.m. tipoff, with the boys’ game starting after at roughly 7:30. Both Meigs teams are scheduled to play Friday at Kingston, with the girls’ game at 6 and the boys’ game at roughly 7:30.
“They’ve been a very, very good class,” Clendenen said. “They’ve changed the whole makeup of McMinn basketball.”
The McMinn girls will hold their Senior Night on Monday against Central.
