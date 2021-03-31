The Tennessee Wesleyan men's soccer team lost Monday in the Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) tournament semifinals 2-1 at Reinhardt University.
Harry Baggaley had put the Bulldogs ahead 1-0 with his goal in the 24th minute, but Reinhardt produced the equalizer in the 72nd minute and the go-ahead goal in the 85th.
Wesleyan had a 13-10 overall shot advantage, but Reinhardt had a 7-6 edge on shots that were on frame. Reinhardt also kicked five corners to TWU's four.
The season is likely done for the Bulldogs with a 9-4 overall record and 8-2 during the AAC regular season.
