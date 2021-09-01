MADISONVILLE — McMinn Central was pushed to the brink of a quick defeat a few times, but the Chargerettes did not go quietly.
Even though Central’s District 5-AA opening match ended in a four-set 25-21, 25-21, 16-25, 25-22 loss Tuesday at Sequoyah High School, coach Jenna Adams took some positives from the evening.
The Chargerettes (2-3, 0-1 District 5-AA) had surrendered an 18-8 lead in the first set, with Sequoyah pouncing on a suddenly error-prone Central to take the early 1-0 set advantage. The Lady Chiefs then out-dueled the Chargerettes in a tight second set that neither team led by more than four points.
Down 2-0 in sets, Central responded with a dominant third set, jumping ahead 19-9 and this time staying ahead to the end to force a fourth set. Adams noticed a change in the way the Chargerettes were communicating once on the brink.
“It just proves to them that if you talk and if you work together, you can come close and you can do big things,” Adams said.
Sequoyah, however, started the fourth set on a 9-1 run and built a 19-7 lead, threatening to finish Central off with authority.
But again the Chargerettes battled back into contention, with two Aaliyah Price kills beginning Central’s countering run. Lucy Davis also placed a ball in the right spot for a kill, and Kailey Finney served two aces to stretch the Chargerettes’ run to 11-1, closing their deficit to 20-18.
“It just took us a little while to even get there honestly,” Adams said. “Like I’ve said previously, it takes us about a set or two to even get it in gear. But they battled hard in that last set, so that was good.”
Central hung around further in the set, down just 23-22 before Sequoyah scored the last two points to escape with the win.
Price and Davis each landed five kills to lead the Chargerettes, with Price also getting a block and an ace. Finney had two kills to go with her two aces, and Jaxyn Hawn and Josie Grueber also tallied two kills and Kampbell Darnell one kill. Sequoyah finished with a 28-17 team advantage in kills.
Central will play its third match of the week 6 p.m. Thursday back at home in The Roundhouse, hosting Kingston to continue its district schedule.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.