Tennessee Wesleyan split a pair of games with visiting Truett-McConnell on Thursday in Appalachian Athletic Conference matchups.
The Lady Bulldogs came away with a 65-56 victory despite a slow start.
“They shot the ball really well early and we lost (defensively) when we didn’t need to and gave up a few open shots,” Lady Bulldogs Coach Jeff Rice said. “We came back nice though. Mikalee (Martin) hit a couple of shots that helped us get going and our defense played better. We did a good job of limiting turnovers and we did a good job on the boards.”
While the TWU women did a good job of limiting turnovers, the Bulldogs did not and Coach Ray Stone said that was the difference in the game, along with giving up offensive rebounds in a 93-84 overtime loss.
“We’ve got to take care of the ball,” Stone said. “We turned it over 16 times. We did better in the second half, we had 12 turnovers at the half. We were lucky to get the game to overtime and from there I think we just ran out of gas.”
The loss drops the Bulldogs to second place with three losses in AAC play.
“There’s still a lot of basketball to play,” Stone said. “This loss will not define our season. We just have to work hard and make some corrections.”
The Lady Bulldogs will play on Saturday at home versus Columbia at 2 p.m. and the alumni game will follow that contest. Both the Wesleyan men and women will play on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. as Kentucky Christian visits Athens.
Lady Bulldogs 65, Lady Bears
Truett jumped out to an 11-3 lead early in the first quarter before the Lady Bulldogs rallied. Madison McClurg, Anna Crowder and Camree Mayo spurred a rally to make it 14-7.
Neither team scored for a few minutes and then a bucket by Jordan Wright and a field goal and a three by Martin gave Wesleyan its first lead at 15-14.
The first quarter ended with Truett ahead 19-15, however.
Truett later increased that advantage to 26-17 before Wesleyan again bounced back on scoring from Wright, Mayo and Martin and Wesleyan trailed only 28-25.
After some back and forth, the Lady Bulldogs took a 31-28 lead on a bucket by Wright.
Jacelyn Stone and Anna Crowder stepped up with shots and Wesleyan led 45-39 going to the fourth.
The Lady Bulldogs then went into a scoring drought late in the fourth and the game was tied 51-51. But, Jaci Powell drained a three to make it 54-51, TWU, and that seemed to spark the Lady Bulldogs as Wright then hit three straight buckets and Wesleyan took a 59-53 lead with 1:13 to play.
“Jaci hit that three pointer and that seemed to help us get going because we hadn’t scored in awhile,” Rice said. “She’s a good shooter off the bench.”
The Lady Bulldogs hit their free throws down the stretch to preserve the win.
Wright led the Lady Bulldogs with 17 points and Stone finished with 14. Stone also led in assists with three and tied with McClurg with three steals.
Bears 93, Bulldogs 84
The teams played evenly to start the game with Jonathan Webb pacing the Bulldogs early. Ty Patterson also contributed, but the Bears surged ahead to take a 14-7 lead.
Wesleyan chipped away at that lead and a three pointer by Djimon Wilson gave the Bulldogs a 26-25 lead.
The game went back and forth for the rest of the half with Truett leading 44-41 at the half.
Again there wasn’t much separation between the two teams in the second half. Bryan Benard and Patterson were active for the Bulldogs along with Ray Tyler and Wilson.
Patterson hit the tying shot with 43 seconds to play and the game went to overtime tied 76-76.
The Bears took control in overtime to earn the win.
Webb led the Bulldogs with 19 points while Patterson, Benard and Tyler each had 16.
