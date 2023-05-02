DECATUR — Meigs County treated its final home crowd of the regular season to a two-game offensive explosion and built some momentum heading into the postseason.
The Lady Tigers began Monday evening at Karen Jennings Combs Field with an 11-0 win in five innings over Midway, then followed with a three-inning 15-0 slaughter ruling of McMinn Central.
“We came out swinging today for some reason in both games,” said Meigs head coach Jeff Davis. “We had a good day. It can bring quite a bit (of momentum) if we can keep swinging the bat like that. We pitched it well both games, obviously, with two shutouts.”
Meigs then took to the road Tuesday and finished its regular season in style with a 6-1 win over a Class 4A opponent at Bradley Central, plating five runs in the top of the seventh inning to bust open a 1-1 tie game.
Central is the No. 6 seed in the District 3-2A tournament and will play the single-elimination play-in game 5:30 p.m. Thursday at No. 3 Tellico Plains.
The winner of Thursday’s play-in will advance to the double elimination part of the tournament, while the loser’s season is finished. No. 2 Meigs awaits the Central-Tellico winner 6 p.m. Friday at Karen Jennings Combs Field.
LADY TIGERS 11, LADY GREEN WAVES 0 (5 inn.): Kylee Hitson belted two home runs, including a grand slam to punctuate a six-run bottom of the fourth inning that lifted the Lady Tigers (17-7, 8-2 District 3-2A) over the run-rule threshold.
Lainey Fitzgerald pitched the complete-game shutout against Midway, compiling nine strikeouts against one walk and three hits.
The Lady Tigers pounded out 12 hits and 11 RBIs. Hitson and freshman Alexis Kazy both hit 3-3, with Hitson recording a team-high six RBIs and Kazy hitting a double and tallying three RBIs.
Kennedy Majors, Meigs’ lone senior who was honored for Senior Night, hit 2-3 with an RBI, and Madilyn Johnson also batted 2-3. Fitzgerald also knocked in an RBI.
LADY TIGERS 15, LADY CHARGERS 0 (3 inn.): Meigs plated four runs in the first inning and 10 in the second. Carlie Landers’ RBI single in the third inning invoked the slaughter rule.
Central (1-15, 1-9) helped the Lady Tigers out with five errors, three of them during Meigs’ second-inning 10-spot. The Lady Chargers got only one hit for the game, a Meadow Hess single in the first inning.
“We didn’t hit it, didn’t pitch it, didn’t throw it, didn’t catch it,” said Central head coach Britt Shaw.
Sierra Howard pitched the three-inning shutout, picking up four strikeouts against two walks. Howard also hit 2-2 with four RBIs, including an RBI double in the first inning and a three-run homer in the second.
Hitson hit 2-2 with three RBIs. Shelby Kennedy was also 2-2 with a double and an RBI, and Annslee Maddron also knocked a double. Meigs cracked 11 hits as a team against Central.
LADY TIGERS 6, BEARETTES 1: Bradley scored the first run in the bottom of the first inning, but Meigs answered in the top of the second after a Hitson leadoff double and Shelby Kennedy single. An error on Madylin Johnson’s pop fly scored the tying run.
The score remained 1-1 until a Bearette error put Landers on base to lead off, Johnson singled and Majors reached on another error to load bases for the Lady Tigers. Howard then cashed in with her double to center field for two go-ahead runs. Fitzgerald and Kazy each singled a run across to follow up, and Ainsleigh Bales’ fly out to center was good for another RBI and a 6-1 lead.
Bradley led off the bottom of the seventh with a single, but Fitzgerald sent the side off in order and picked up the eighth and ninth strikeouts of her complete game in the circle. The Tennessee Tech commit surrendered just three hits.
Howard and Fitzgerald each hit 2-4 with a double and with two and one RBIs, respectively. Shelby Kennedy also hit 2-3. The Lady Tigers out-hit the Bearettes 10-3, and Bradley also committed five errors.
