Cherokees snuff out Howard in Region 4-5A play

By Gabriel Garcia
Sports Writer

Sep 17, 2022

Editor's Note

This story will be updated through the weekend with game information, statistics and coach's comments.

McMinn County dismissed Howard 36-0 Friday at Cherokee Stadium, picking up its second Region 4-5A win of the season.

The victory keeps the Cherokees (3-2, 2-0 Region 4-5A) on track to vie for the region championship. The Tribe wins that outright if it defeats Walker Valley on Oct. 14.

McMinn led 22-0 at halftime and scored two more touchdowns in the third quarter. The entire fourth quarter was played with the TSSAA mercy rule in effect.

The Cherokees are back in action 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at Cherokee Stadium, hosting non-region opponent East Hamilton.
