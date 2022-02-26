The season ended for the Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs on Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Appalachian Athletic Conference Tournament.
The Lady Bulldogs suffered a 63-42 loss to Reinhardt while the Bulldogs fell 78-74 to Montreat.
The Lady Bulldogs finished the season at 19-9 while the Bulldogs were 18-12.
For the Lady Bulldogs, no TWU player scored more than 10 points as the offense struggled to get on track.
“We were exposed a little bit by CIU,” Lady Bulldogs Coach Jeff Rice said. “They sort of showed everyone what to take away from us offensively. That was in February and it was too late to revamp our offense. But we had a good year. We have most of our team back for next year, we hope, so we look forward to next year.”
Bulldog Coach Ray Stone was disappointed with how the season ended, but he was happy with the fight he saw out of his team.
“We dug ourselves a bit of a hole, but we fought back to take the lead late,” Stone said. “They scored, got a turnover and then hit a ‘3’, and that was really the ball game. I hate that we lost, but I’m really proud of our competitiveness. We could have just given up when we got behind, but we fought back and gave it everything we had. I am proud of them.”
Cavaliers 78, Bulldogs 74
Wesleyan started strong with scoring by Brendon Tyler, Bryant Bernard, Jonathan Webb and Ty Patterson staking the Bulldogs out to a 14-4 advantage.
Wesleyan later had an 18-10 lead after a Djimon Wilson layup, but Montreat rallied at that point and eventually took a 29-25 lead with 2:52 left in the half.
Wesleyan trailed 33-32 at halftime.
Montreat begin building its lead as the second half moved on, but the Bulldogs were able to stay within striking range.
Wesleyan trailed 73-64 with 2:37 to play. Wilson hit a three-pointer for Wesleyan to make it 73-67 and then Wilson made a free throw.
A layup by Lorenzo Gatling cut Montreat’s lead to three points and a layup by Patterson made it a one-point game at 73-72, Montreat.
The Bulldogs took a 74-73 lead after a steal and layup by Patterson with 29 seconds to play.
The Cavaliers, however, made a field goal and hit a ‘3’ to take a 78-74 lead with 16 seconds left.
A three-point shot by Bernard with eight seconds to play was off the mark and Wesleyan suffered the four-point loss.
Bernard led the way with 26 points. Patterson added 12 while Gatling and Wilson both finished with 11 points.
Lady Eagles 63, Lady Bulldogs 42
Cambree Mayo led TWU with 10 points along with two steals.
Jacelyn Stone and Madison McClurg added eight points each. Stone made three steals.
Jordan Wright finished with six points.
A play-by-play was not available before deadline.
